Channel Futures TV features video interviews with channel newsmakers in the headlines and at our events, the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and the MSP Summit.

Coffee with Craig and James Episode 143: Ingram Micro, 2024 MSP 501 Report

Craig and James welcome Ingram Micro VP of services Paul Hager and Omdia analyst Devan Adams to discuss the trends in the recently released 2024 MSP 501 report.

Craig Galbraith, James Anderson

December 11, 2024

54 Min Listen

The Channel Futures podcast, Coffee with Craig and James, closes out the year with its annual holiday episode!

It was a huge year for the Channel Futures MSP 501 and the managed service providers that made the list. Each year, Channel Futures gathers the data we accumulate from the world's largest global survey of managed service providers, and turns it over to our analyst team at Omdia, our sister firm, to review. This year's report uncovered many of the big trends in the industry and set the table for these businesses in 2025.

The author of that report, Omdia's Devan Adams, joins the podcast to help get some thoughts on these trends from distribution giant Ingram Micro VP of services Paul Hager, who works with MSPs every day. Ingram Micro is the sponsor of the 2024 MSP 501.

After that, Craig challenges James to some holiday trivia. Spoiler alert: James does well this time! Plus, why James joined a UFO organization.

Read more about:

MSPsMSP 501Omdia ResearchCoffee with Craig and James

About the Authors

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

See more from Craig Galbraith
James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a senior news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
