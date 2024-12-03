The Channel Futures podcast, Coffee with Craig and James, closes out the year with its annual holiday episode!

It was a huge year for the Channel Futures MSP 501 and the managed service providers that made the list. Each year, Channel Futures gathers the data we accumulate from the world's largest global survey of managed service providers, and turns it over to our analyst team at Omdia, our sister firm, to review. This year's report uncovered many of the big trends in the industry and set the table for these businesses in 2025.

The author of that report, Omdia's Devan Adams, joins the podcast to help get some thoughts on these trends from distribution giant Ingram Micro VP of services Paul Hager, who works with MSPs every day. Ingram Micro is the sponsor of the 2024 MSP 501.

After that, Craig challenges James to some holiday trivia. Spoiler alert: James does well this time! Plus, why James joined a UFO organization.