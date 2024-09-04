Check Point Unleashes New MSSP Portal

Check Point Software Technologies has launched a new MSSP portal to make it easier for partners to deliver and manage security services.

The new portal allows faster onboarding of partners, saving MSSPs’ time and lowering their operational costs, the company said.

The portal integrates MSSPs into Check Point‘s Infinity platform.

Francisco Criado, Check Point’s vice president of global partner ecosystems, said the vendor has seen significant growth in demand for managed security services as more organizations, especially SMBs and midsize enterprises, seek comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

“This increase in demand, combined with the growing complexity of cybersecurity threats, made it important to simplify and streamline how we enable our MSSP partners,” he said. “To help MSSPs provide services faster and more efficiently to their customers, with a focus on reducing the sales cycle and time to service delivery, we developed the new MSSP portal.”

New Check Point Portal Benefits MSSPs, Distributors

The new Check Point portal introduces “significant” benefits for both MSSPs and distributors, Criado said.

Check Point's Francisco Criado

“It provides a streamlined, unified platform that enables distributors to onboard MSSPs with a single click, reducing the sales cycle from weeks to minutes,” he said. “MSSPs can rapidly create customer accounts, assign pay-as-you-go (PAYG) contracts, and manage a wide range of security solutions, such as endpoint, email, mobile, secure access service edge (SASE) and cloud within a single platform. This streamlined design enhances efficiency by simplifying processes and consolidating tasks within a single platform.”

The portal aligns with Check Point’s overarching channel strategy by “fostering an open and inclusive approach,” allowing MSSPs of all sizes to access and integrate with its platform, Criado said.

“It empowers partners to expand their service offerings and grow their business in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, solidifying Check Point’s position as a leading enabler of partner success,” he said.