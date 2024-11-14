Technology vendors are putting their money where their mouths are as they seek to influence partner behavior.

Channel Futures' latest recap of channel program changes includes stories of heavy investment.

Cisco made waves in the last month with its new 360 program, which seeks to take partners "back to school" to build up their knowledge and specializations in an era of AI. There's a big dollar amount accompanying that change, to the tune of $80 million, much of which will go to partner training and education.

In the customer experience (CX) space, SharpenCX expanded its thesis of predictable, non-SPIFF financial incentives. The company has raised its commission rate for the first year of closed deals for members of its rewards program.

Dell made the headlines for a non-change. More than a year after shifting its storage business to a "partner-first model," Dell's channel leader said the company will not be applying that model to other parts of the portfolio for the time being.

View 10 channel program updates in the slideshow above.