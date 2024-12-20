Only a holiday week could slow the Channel People on the Move train from chugging down the tracks.

Still, we have more than 30 people on the move to hype up in our first edition of the original − and still most talked-about − list of new hires and promotions in the channel for 2025.

For instance, GTT hired a popular Lumen alum to lead its channel in one of the most-read stories on Channel Futures last month.

Looking for another household name making a big personnel decision? Look no further than Microsoft, which shifted one longtime employee's role from leading the go-to-market strategy for the GPS Americas organization to fronting Microsoft's ISV partner strategy.

Distributor Westcon-Comstor leads the way with four faces (all promotions) in the slideshow above, while tech services distributor Avant follows closely with three — two promotions and a hire.

Kickin' it on a Saturday night with friends and thinking, "I sure would like to see the most recent channel hires and promotions, but it isn't the first of the month?" We have the answer, courtesy our webpage dedicated to the topic. If you want to see last month's slideshow, we can give you that as well.