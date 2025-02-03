Broadcom-VMware channel partners who just want to conduct product transactions soon will find themselves pushed to do more — or perhaps start looking for other software and cloud-related vendors to team with.

Less than a month into his new role, Brian Moats, senior vice president, global commercial sales and partners, is acting on Broadcom’s already stated declarations to prioritize “a select group of value-based solution providers who are truly investing in the VMware and Broadcom software businesses.”

Moats made that statement in a blog on Monday.

In essence, Broadcom-VMware partners who sell without doing much else shouldn’t expect to receive much support or revenue from the behemoth company’s channel program for much longer. That’s because Broadcom is implementing a bigger ethos − value − and offering programs and incentives to help partners get to where the company wants them to be.

“Being a value-based provider goes beyond driving bookings,” Moats wrote. “It requires significant investment in skills, capabilities and customer success. Rather than just fulfilling product transactions, we need solution partners who can architect, sell and provide services.”

As such, “our partners need to level up their skills and offerings,” he added.

Many of Broadcom-VMware’s managed service providers, value-added resellers, system integrators and other partners already have made these investments, Moats said.

But, not enough have done so yet.

“[W]e need more to take the leap,” Moats wrote.

Changes Coming to Broadcom-VMware’s Advantage Partner Program

Broadcom isn’t just throwing out new requirements and leaving partners to fend for themselves.

As one example, the entire Broadcom-VMware Advantage Partner Program soon will operate on a points-based rewards and recognition model underpinned by some free training.

Points will go toward “value-based attributes,” as Moats described them, such as bookings, enablement and services capabilities. This means partners of all sizes, including small and medium, get to “compete more effectively,” Moats said.

To meet Broadcom-VMware’s goals for the channel, partners will have access to free “enablement activities,” Moats said without going into detail, along with a new VMware certification framework and other resources.

“Even if partners don’t plan to offer services, enhancing their technical and sales acumen is critical to support customers,” he said.

Technical Expertise, Professional Services Could Be Essential for Broadcom-VMware Partners

Speaking of technical expertise, though, Broadcom will continue to shine the spotlight on partners who earn its Broadcom Knights accreditation. In a 2023 blog, Rick Carlson, global partner enablement lead, had this to say about Broadcom Knights:

“Functioning as Broadcom’s sanctioned experts, the Knights are masters when it comes to the ins and outs associated with sales, pre-sales, implementation, architecture and support for Broadcom’s software solutions. Simply put, we’re talking about the best of the best.”

Moats would agree.

Calling technical capabilities “vital” across pre- and post-sales engagements, he said Broadcom Knights puts partners through the “same rigorous training as our internal engineers.” This delivers validation around solution delivery and other key areas, and allows participants to contribute to industry events and train their peers, Moats said.

Moats further talked up the Expert Advantage partners Program as a way for Broadcom-VMware partners to deliver professional services.

“Whether partners choose to invest in pre-sales, post-sales professional services or focus solely on sales, there’s a role for everyone within our ecosystem,” he said.

It was not immediately clear how the last part of that statement squares with Moats’ and Broadcom’s assertions about partners needing to do more than provide bookings; Channel Futures will be speaking with Broadcom-VMware channel leaders later this week for more insight into the new efforts.

What’s Next for Broadcom-VMware Partners

The points-based program will go into effect in March. Moats exhorted Broadcom-VMware partners work with their channel managers to “build a business plan focused on training, certifications and growth opportunities.”

Focusing on value-based solution providers ensures end-user success, he added.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand the benefits of a consultative, comprehensive approach to customer engagement, both as a vendor sales account director and a partner sales leader,” Moats said.

The emphasis on value over one-time interactions should come as no surprise to channel partners. The entire indirect channel has been on a path toward value over transactions for some time, much to the chagrin of many a partner wanting to make an easy, recurring-revenue-generating buck, and Broadcom has made no secret that it intended to follow suit.

The company also has remained steadfast in its declarations to enact significant changes around VMware to bring about more profit and margin. True to its word, immediately after closing the $61 billion deal, the chipmaker streamlined VMware’s complicated portfolios and SKUs, and trimmed a number of resellers from its rolls.

Moats only just took over the Broadcom-VMware channel program from Cindy Loyd; it’s not clear whether the latest modifications to the partner initiatives already were in the works. Channel Futures will gather more details in its interview with Broadcom-VMware channel leaders this week.