M&A, partner segmentation and market demand are shaping some of the latest changes to indirect channel programs in the technology industry.

Most B2B-focused IT and telecom vendors use channel partners to resell or manage their products. Many of those vendors are expanding their reliance on partners and, in turn, adding more resources to their programs. Mimecast, for example, announced a new program dedicated to managed service providers (MSPs). HPE added a competency that partners will use to bring customers through digital sovereignty projects.

Many channel program updates stem from mergers and acquisitions. Broadcom introduced the new version of the VMware VeloCloud SD-WAN partner program, about a year after buying VMware. And Thales, which bought Imperva in 2023, is looking to roll out a new partner organization in 2025.

Some of these companies, like Microsoft, are as big as one can get in the IT world, or business world for that matter. Others, like Nucleus Security, are much smaller and younger. Yet all of these companies say they are enlisting partner feedback to grow their channel effectiveness and partner loyalty.

