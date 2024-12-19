Blue Mantis Gets Into Strategic Advisory Services

MSP and cybersecurity company Blue Mantis is establishing a new strategic advisory services practice that will help its clients accelerate IT modernization and support business growth.

The new practice will focus on providing the services that customers need to accelerate IT modernization and support business growth, as well as increase innovation and maximize IT-related business outcomes. It will be led by Richard Amos and Sean Foley, who will join Blue Mantis as vice presidents and lead the strategic advisory services practive. Both Foley and Amos previously served as executive partners at Arborpoint Advisory Group and have decades of experience in IT.

Blue Mantis' Terry Richardson

"The establishment of our strategic advisory services practice represents a significant and natural progression in Blue Mantis’ professional services portfolio expansion," said Terry Richardson, chief revenue officer at Blue Mantis. "Richard and Sean bring a wealth of knowledge and experience helping organizations navigate complex IT and business challenges. We are now further poised to deliver strategic guidance to our clients, helping them more directly align their IT initiatives with business outcomes and realize a measurable return on their IT investments."

Blue Mantis' practice will focus on helping clients develop plans for modernizing their IT capabilities, integrating digital technology throughout their businesses and helping customers to develop governance capabilities while also embracing AI, hybrid cloud and managed services.

Blue Mantis' Richard Amos

"Our approach is to meet clients where they are in their digital journey," said Amos. "Whether it's a broad-scale transformation or a focused initiative in areas like AI or hybrid cloud, we're committed to delivering practical, actionable guidance that accelerates decision-making and business alignment."

"The Strategic Advisory Services Practice will empower clients to bridge the gap between technology initiatives and business strategy. We enable actionable IT engagement that amplifies and accelerates their businesses,” said Foley. “Our primary goals are to help IT organizations better articulate their value and align their modernization efforts and operating model with business needs."

Blue Mantis has been active in its expansion of services in 2024. It acquired Cisco-focused MSP Colligio in November to expand its general availability in the Northeast. It also got further into data consulting and integration by buying business intelligence provider SME Solutions in late October.