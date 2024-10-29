BlackPoint Cyber unveils first partner program

Blackpoint Cyber has rolled out a new global partner program and enablement platform, which it designed to help MSPs be succeesful through the fourth quarter and into 2025.

As cybersecurity threats grow more sophisticated, MSPs face increasing pressure to provide reliable protection for their clients. The Blackpoint Global Partner Program allows partners to achieve both security “excellence” and business growth, according to the company.

Mike Estep, Blackpoint Cyber’s chief client officer, said his company’s goal this year was to launch its first partner program that would “benefit our partners in helping them grow their business and differentiate, all while protecting their customers.”

Blackpoint Cyber's Mike Estep

“This industry is built on community, and at Blackpoint, we view community as critical,” he said. “We wanted to build a community that helps each other with education, product, services and overall business growth. We wanted to build a community where our MSPs could share their expertise.”

Blackpoint Cyber’s enablement platform features educational content from Blackpoint University and campaign-in-a-box resources. These tools aim to simplify complex security concepts, making it easier for go-to-market teams and first-time sellers to “confidently” sell security solutions, the company said.

Blackpoint Cyber Partner Program Features

Partner program benefits include:

Early access to new products, quarterly roadmap sessions and post-incident remediation support.

In-office sales training, leadership sponsorship and security operations center (SOC) concierge services for top-tier partners.

Dedicated account management, on-demand sales training, and Blackpoint Cyber-sourced leads for high-performing partners.

Co-produced client testimonials, brand usage support and eligibility for marketing development funds (MDF).

“We value our partners on our partner advisory council (PAC) and every new program that is created within Blackpoint Cyber is created with their input,” Estep said. “Specifically, they supported the investment to back our partner with an MDF program that helps them grow. Blackpoint University, to the cloud managed detection and response (MDR) campaign-in-a-box, are all resources that were thoughtfully designed with input from our partner advisors.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Blackpoint Cyber said it remains committed to further investing in community-building initiatives and expanding its partner program and enablement platform. As part of its ongoing mission, it aims to provide top-tier security solutions and services, allowing its partners to succeed and creating a "stronger, more secure IT ecosystem for all."

“Our partners differentiate by identifying with Blackpoint Cyber’s core differentiators — deep pedigree of cybersecurity expertise, first company to do identity and response, complete efficacy and fastest-responding MDR,” Estep said.“This program gives access to our leadership team. Other programs are focused on enablement. Blackpoint Cyber’s program offers enablement and access to the cybersecurity leadership experts and SOC concierge services, allowing scalability within the program.”