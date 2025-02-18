Best Tech Consultants 2025: The Channel Futures Technology Advisor 101 (L-Z)Best Tech Consultants 2025: The Channel Futures Technology Advisor 101 (L-Z)

Channel Futures proudly presents the top tech advisors in the business, L-Z.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

February 19, 2025

47 Slides
2025 Technology Advisor 101 Best Tech Consultants 2025

The third annual 2025 Technology Advisor 101 celebrates deserving people at companies that source enterprise technology in an agent model. The list in the slideshow above contains an all-new group of executives and leaders who join a Hall of Fame for the tech advisor community.

It's an award unlike any other in the channel. Honorees were nominated by their peers and vetted by Channel Futures editorial staff.

This page contains profiles of honorees alphabetized by last name from L-Z, giving you a snapshot into where they've come from and why their peers felt they deserved this recognition.

When done, check out the list of honorees A-K and a more thorough description of how we selected them.

About the Author

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a senior news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
