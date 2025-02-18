The third annual 2025 Technology Advisor 101 celebrates deserving people at companies that source enterprise technology in an agent model. The list in the slideshow above contains an all-new group of executives and leaders who join a Hall of Fame for the tech advisor community.

It's an award unlike any other in the channel. Honorees were nominated by their peers and vetted by Channel Futures editorial staff.

This page contains profiles of honorees alphabetized by last name from L-Z, giving you a snapshot into where they've come from and why their peers felt they deserved this recognition.

When done, check out the list of honorees A-K and a more thorough description of how we selected them.