Channel Futures today unveils the 2025 Technology Advisor 101, the third annual edition of the only vendor- and distributor-agnostic award for individuals at companies that source enterprise technology in an agent model. This list contains an all-new group of executives and leaders, who join a Hall of Fame of sorts for the tech advisor community.

Honorees were nominated by their peers and vetted by Channel Futures editorial staff.

This page contains honorees alphabetized by last name from A-K.

TA 101: Best Tech Consultants and Trusted Partners

The advisory channel is a growing route to market for technology purchasing, from both a customer and vendor perspective. A Telarus study found that 92% of IT decision-makers at midmarket companies are interested in meeting technology advisors to help them vet products and vendors. An Avant report concluded that 84% of IT buyers use a third-party partner for technology selection.

The advisor/agent model has also proven a great opportunity for gritty, customer-minded entrepreneurs who value independence. Many early tech-advisor founders left sales jobs in corporate environments where quotas and corporate red tape kept them from providing a true service to their customers. When these entrepreneurs founded their agencies, they didn't look back. They saw that the agent model was a low-cost model that could entrench them with their customers due to their ability to source multiple carriers.

But being a low-cost model didn't equate to a low barrier to entry. The high-margin agent model, which primarily relies on residual commissions from vendors, takes years to establish a livable revenue base. Partners invested their personal savings and took money from family and friends, and rode out the initial years of trying to land and expand their base. Now, many of those who survived have continued to build their teams. Some have built platforms into their businesses. More have implemented professional services practices and developed revenue streams outside of technology sourcing and sales.

Agent Origins Widen

Previous editions of the TA 101 remarked that most tech advisors founded their firms after working at a network carrier. Indeed, a large portion of the 2024 honorees started their agencies directly after the dot-com bubble of 2000, when carriers let forth a bloody torrent of layoffs. WorldCom, Cable & Wireless and Global Crossing were just a few companies that unceremoniously sent soon-to-be tech advisors on their way to more prosperous futures.

Our 2025 Technology Advisor 101 list suggests a much more varied background to these tech advisor leaders. While most are still entering from the vendor/supplier side of the channel, they aren't all coming from carriers. One hails from a private cloud services provider, another from a mix of cybersecurity and software providers. There are former hardware sales reps, as well as past and present sales leaders at large value-added resellers (VARs).

The VARs are more present on this list than ever, as companies such as Trace3 and Technologent turn to an advisor model to capture aspects of their service provider, colocation and cloud communications portfolios. Their presence reinforces that fact that many of the key partner players in the tech advisor space are not 100% agency-focused in their businesses. While "pure agencies" still comprise the majority of TA 101ers in 2025, on-prem UC resellers, MSPs and professional services firms have found their way onto this list, as the agency model grows as a percentage of their businesses.

And increasingly, more tech advisors are coming from a non-technology (or even sales) background. Some have come straight out of college, starting as interns or individual contributors and working their way up. Others have gone straight to starting a company, or launched their own firm after a few years at someone else's agency. Some have come from different verticals, such as hospitality and insurance; though, increasingly, more and more tech advisor leaders are former CIOs who previously sat on the other side of the IT purchasing equation.

Read about these 101 honorees in the slideshow above, where they've come from and why their peers felt they deserved this recognition.