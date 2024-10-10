Aveva Goes After MSPs with New Partner Program

U.K.-based industrial software provider Aveva has launched a new MSP partner program that it designed to offer flexibility and choice for partners, enabled via the Aveva Connect data services platform.

Through the program, MSPs can create their solutions and get them on the Aveva marketplace.

These partners will also get access to a "solution envisioning" workshop featuring technical experts to help develop the solution, a secure platform for collecting data via Connect Data Services, and a chance to scale solutions with marketing support and Aveva's ecosystem.

Aveva's Bry Dillon

“We’re excited to announce a new program for partners looking to extend the value of Connect with solutions and expertise. Our customers require a diverse ecosystem which offers flexibility and choice, and Aveva is committed to ensuring organizations can fully leverage the value in their industrial data. The new MSP program enables us to amplify the great work of our partners who leverage Connect, showcasing their stories and their impact to customers," said Bry Dillon, SVP of partners and commercial strategy, Aveva.

Aveva announced at its Achema event earlier this year an agreement with AWS to collaborate on AI innovation and help its clients run more sustainable businesses. This includes using technology to solve interoperability challenges and use cloud-based solutions to answer a number of different problems facing Aveva's specific clientele.

