Allvue Provides Partner Education with 'University' Program

Allvue University will provide partners with self-serve training courses and boot camps that will help them optimally use the company's suite of solutions.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

January 30, 2025

Allvue University for partners debuts
Allvue, the private capital markets solutions provider, has launched its new education program, Allvue University, which it designed to provide in-depth knowledge of its products in hopes of improving partners' expertise with the suite of tools.

The company's Allvue University is a self-serve series of learning materials, instructor-led boot camps, workshops and exams designed to improve a company's understanding of Allvue's product line. These educational resources will cover all of the tools related to front-, middle- and back-office workflows during the life cycle of a deal. It will also have special classes dedicated to private equity, credit markets and fund administration for those involved in niche markets.

Allvue's Sam Bochenek

Allvue's Sam Bochenek

“Allvue University underscores our dedication to creating a thriving partner ecosystem that drives client success through best-in-class software and services offerings from Allvue and our network of trusted delivery experts. The program not only enhances the Allvue ecosystem but also reinforces Allvue’s position as a leader in the investment management industry,” said Sam Bochenek, global head of partner success at Allvue Systems. “We are unique in our peer group for rolling this out, and aim to equip our partners with the training and resources they need to be true product experts. This will allow them to consistently deliver exceptional client outcomes with Allvue's products.”

How Allvue University Helps Partners

The courses aim to empower partners to run standard and custom implementations of Allvue's products and data migration projects. The University will eventually expand with additional certifications and enhancements as part of the company's commitment to growing the training experience.

Allvue's Pat McBrearty

Allvue's Pat McBrearty

“So far, our partner training program has certified more than 50 members of our partner network. Allvue has made many rapid advancements in our partnership program; the result is that our partners have delivered impactful outcomes for some of our most strategic clients this past year. This advancement in our training capabilities will grow the community of Allvue certified experts to solve alternative investment managers' most challenging problems,” said Pat McBrearty, head of partnerships at Allvue Systems.

Allvue acquired compensation and carried interest software developer PFA Solutions in December. The acquisition will allow CFO and finance teams to streamline their fund operations and accounting workflows.

