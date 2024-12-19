Professional services giant Accenture's quarterly earnings were up on consulting, managed services and a growing interest in generative AI.

Revenue in Accenture's fiscal first quarter was $17.7 billion, up 9% year over year. Some of the increase is connected to a growing demand among enterprise clients seeking new AI-powered solutions to incorporate into their product lines. Accenture's generative AI division reported new bookings of $1.2 billion, while the consulting and outsourcing parts of the company earned $9.2 and $9.5 billion, respectively. Consulting was up 6% in revenue and growth, while managed services was up 11%.

Accenture's Julie Sweet

“Our strategy to lead reinvention for clients while continuing to invest in our business has given us a strong start to fiscal 2025," Accenture CEO Julie Sweet said. "We delivered broad-based revenue growth across both consulting and managed services, and across each market and industry group, gaining market share. First-quarter new bookings were $18.7 billion, including 30 quarterly client bookings of more than $100 million, and we continued to lead in helping our clients realize value with generative AI, with new bookings of $1.2 billion. On behalf of our leadership team, I want to thank our nearly 799,000 Accenture people whose commitment to our clients' success makes these results possible.”

Related:Blue Mantis Gets Into Strategic Advisory Services

The first-quarter revenue number was significantly higher than analysts' estimate of $17.12 billion, noted Reuters.

Accenture Quarterly Estimates Post-GenAI in Q12025

Accenture has been expanding its operations to help clients use generative AI more. The provider teamed up with Microsoft in November to launch a business transformation practice that will help businesses use Microsoft Copilot more. Accenture also partnered with Nvidia in Octoberto create a new business group that will help clients to expand their use of gen AI.