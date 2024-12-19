Accenture Exceeds Revenue Expectations in Latest Quarter

Bookings and revenue were much better than analysts expected.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

December 19, 2024

2 Min Read
Accenture earnings, exceeds revenue expectations
dee karen/Shutterstock

Professional services giant Accenture's quarterly earnings were up on consulting, managed services and a growing interest in generative AI.

Revenue in Accenture's fiscal first quarter was $17.7 billion, up 9% year over year. Some of the increase is connected to a growing demand among enterprise clients seeking new AI-powered solutions to incorporate into their product lines. Accenture's generative AI division reported new bookings of $1.2 billion, while the consulting and outsourcing parts of the company earned $9.2 and $9.5 billion, respectively. Consulting was up 6% in revenue and growth, while managed services was up 11%.

Accenture's Julie Sweet

Accenture's Julie Sweet

“Our strategy to lead reinvention for clients while continuing to invest in our business has given us a strong start to fiscal 2025," Accenture CEO Julie Sweet said. "We delivered broad-based revenue growth across both consulting and managed services, and across each market and industry group, gaining market share. First-quarter new bookings were $18.7 billion, including 30 quarterly client bookings of more than $100 million, and we continued to lead in helping our clients realize value with generative AI, with new bookings of $1.2 billion. On behalf of our leadership team, I want to thank our nearly 799,000 Accenture people whose commitment to our clients' success makes these results possible.”

Related:Blue Mantis Gets Into Strategic Advisory Services

The first-quarter revenue number was significantly higher than analysts' estimate of $17.12 billion, noted Reuters.

Accenture Quarterly Estimates Post-GenAI in Q12025

Accenture has been expanding its operations to help clients use generative AI more. The provider teamed up with Microsoft in November to launch a business transformation practice that will help businesses use Microsoft Copilot more. Accenture also partnered with Nvidia in Octoberto create a new business group that will help clients to expand their use of gen AI.

Read more about:

MSPsVARs/SIs

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 24 - Mar 27, 2025
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.
REGISTER NOW