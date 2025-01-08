The technology advisor channel will continue to evolve and change in 2025.

Technological and business trends will spur the tech advisor (TA) market forward in the coming year. While agents are moving fast to adopt next-gen technologies like customer experience (CX), artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, they're also navigating a landscape of aggressive M&A. TA leaders face a choose-your-own-adventure, in which they can innovate their firms in a variety of directions or, if they prefer, exit the business.

Insiders in the channel helped Channel Futures put together nine technology advisor predictions that will shape the market.

2025 Technology Advisor Channel Predictions

You may want to start this reading by checking out how Channel Futures' 2024 TA predictions fared. We fell flat in predicting the sale of a superagency, but tracked well with predictions of CRM adoption, CX-based AI growth and partner professionalization.

In our 2025 outlook, private equity continues to play a starring role, as many investors reach the final stages of their projects. Our predictions tackle supplier, tech service distributor (TSD) and technology advisor (TA) M&A. We muse about the possibility of a TSD making a marketplace-related acquisition, and we suggest that agent M&A may take on a very different feel in 2025.

Related:Top 10 Technology Advisor Stories of 2024: ScanSource Advisory, CX Layoffs

The predictions also riff on security sales growth, non-CX AI and the aggregation space. Is Comcast Business' planned purchase of Nitel a sign of things to come?

Many of these predictions come from technology advisors themselves. You can learn about all of these 2025 TA predictions and more in the slideshow above.