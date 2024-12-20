Channel Futures' Top 10 EMEA Stories of 2024: HPE, Kaseya, Dell, More

Acquisitions, strategic expansion, new regulations and a gloomy forecast for partners were among the most impactful EMEA channel stories in 2024.

Christine Horton, Contributing Editor

December 30, 2024

10 Slides
Top 10 EMEA channel stories of 2024

HobbitArt/Shutterstock

2024 marked another eventful year for partners — not least in the EMEA channel. Many vendors were active in the region this year, earmarking it for investment and increasing their strategic presence across the region. They hosted channel partners in events across Europe, setting out their stalls in an increasingly competitive landscape.

There were also some big acquisitions announced this year, which garnered a lot of interest among Channel Futures readers. Elsewhere, Europe ushered in groundbreaking new regulation in the form of the EU AI Act, alongside the NIS 2 Directive, designed to boost the overall level of cybersecurity in the EU.

However, there was a somewhat pessimistic take on the health of the EMEA channel from analysts. But channel partners remain confident in their ability to adapt to challenging economic conditions.

These all marked the most popular EMEA channel stories in 2024. See the slideshow above for our countdown of the top 10. While many of the articles in our countdown are among those that brought the most traffic to our website in 2024, we recognize others for the overall impact they have had on the EMEA channel.

EMEAVARs/SIsMSPs

