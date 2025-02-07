Technology providers hit the ground running in 2025 with new partner organizations, resources and leaders.

In a B2B tech landscape where many IT and telecom companies are making layoffs and cost-cutting, these businesses still understand the importance of signaling their investment in the channel. The indirect channel, which includes managed service providers, technology advisors, value-added resellers and the distributors that service them, continues to hold the keys to market expansion.

Microsoft made headlines with its introduction of a new program called the Small, Medium Enterprises and Channel (SME&C) organization, as of Feb. 1. Details are still emerging on the program, but the company's new leader says SME&C focuses on providing AI value to businesses "regardless of the size of their enterprises."

Juniper Networks, whose acquisition by HPE is still pending, introduced a points-based Seller Rewards Program and made enhancements to make cross-selling easier. Partners can get exclusive discounts on products, as well as investment funds and deal-registration incentives.

Open source company Red Hat introduced a Build module to work with partners that align their products with Red Hat technologies. Dubbing it a "new era" for Red Hat partners, channel leader Stefanie Chiras said the update "will enable deeper business-to-business relationships by empowering partners to select a preferred Red Hat distributor, with whom they can develop strategic planning, and help distributors to more easily allocate investments with their aligned partners to drive shared business growth.”

TSD-Focused Channel Programs

Multiple companies signaled their intentions to drive more business through the advisor channel. That includes GTT, which made a big hire to drive its relationships with tech services distributors (TSDs), which are key to the advisor/agent market. (Hint: He was Channel Futures' Channel Influencer of the Year for 2024. And an even bigger hint: His picture is below.)

GTT's Chris Jones

Unified interaction management (UIM) company Glia is building on success with resellers and referral partners and has hired an agent-focused executive to expand pipeline with TSDs and TAs.

"You don't pull one lever, Glia executive channel advisor Ray Hicken told Channel Futures. "You pull multiple levers to be successful. And the problem with some of the suppliers is they think there's only going to be one lever to pull."

Then there's cybersecurity provider Exabeam, which will venture into the advisory space for the first time under the leadership of Aryaka alumnus Craig Patterson. Also a former Channel Futures Channel Influencer of the Year, Patterson's appointment comes just months after Exabeam closed its acquisition of LogRhythm.

Cybersecurity and Observability

The vendor-saturated cybersecurity space is common suspect in our monthly channel program updates. Plucky startups and established platforms see channel partners as a way to expand their sales force, services and customer base.

Identity and access management (IAM) provider Beyond Identity, for example, updated its channel program to reportedly streamline and simplify the partner experience.

Beyond Identity, LogicMonitor, Trellix, Proofpoint and Halcyon are among the cybersecurity providers with partner program updates since the beginning of the year. Ar_TH/Shutterstock

Observability provider LogicMonitor introduced a tiered program for its managed service provider, reseller and system integrator partners. The end result, execs say, is to "provide greater support to all partners while delivering more resources that can be accessed directly."

Symphony-backed Trellix said it's adding more touch points for partners in its new Xtend program. The company updated its portal and its approach to partner education. Namely, technical specialization offerings would help partners focus on the specific technology and the customers they engage in with Trellix.

Proofpoint went deeper in its Ingram Micro relationship by putting some of its solutions on the Xvantage digital experience platform.

Anti-ransomware company Halcyon rolled out a new portal for partner onboarding and deal registration, and cloud network security provider Aviatrix made its program "much more formal, dynamic and aggressive."

Show Me the Money

Vendors can use money in a variety of ways to incentivize partner behavior. In the case of ServiceNow, the workflow management software provider pointed to increased discounts, rebates and credits that partners can earn if they build their practices. Partners who conduct professional services or do certain training with the company could find more cash coming their way.

In the meantime, UC&C provider Wildix said it will put more than $1 million into partner enablement.

Wildix's Jason Uslan

Noting that there's a "financial component" to every sale, Wildix VP of global sales Jason Uslan told us that the company knows it needs "to be a part of that conversation and not put it all on the partner so they can win the deal."

Check out Channel Futures' previous roundup of new and changing channel programs.