13 New Product Offerings: Microsoft CCaaS, Aruba 5G, Starlink Resellers, More
Comcast Business and CommandLink signed deals to sell and service Starlink. MSPs saw multiple security-oriented tools and platform come their way from vendors.
July 16, 2024
Tech services distributor Telarus unveiled a new digital module that partners will use for consulting.
The new Quick Solution Assessment (QSA) module targets artificial intelligence (AI). Partners use the module's questionnaire to ask guided questions of their end customers' tech stack as it pertains to AI. The tool automatically generates a dossier partners can provide to end users.
And some partners will be using the questionnaire and dossier for their own internal education.
Read more about the module.
Every month we see new telecom service providers sign a reseller agreement with satellite internet provider Starlink.
Carriers of all kinds announced deals with the SpaceX subsidiary. Cableco Comcast Business announced a deal with the low-earth orbit satellite provider, and service providers Frontier Networks (not to be confused with Frontier Communications) and CommandLink announced their membership.
Read Channel Futures' coverage of the low-earth orbit satellite market.
Who wants some $5 UCaaS?
NICE unveiled a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) offering that it bundles with its flagship 1CX contact center as a service (CCaaS) offering. In a world where many UCaaS providers have expanded into CCaaS and are offering a bundle, NICE is providing a package deal from the opposite direction. And the UCaaS component will cost $5 per seat per month.
Moshe Beauford wrote about the bundle.
A billing solution from Momentum Telecom attempts to make life more simple for MSPs and VARs.
Through the solution, partners can consolidate their billing for internet services, Microsoft Teams Phone and Operator Connect. According to an exec from Momentum, complexity around licensing for the latter two traditionally makes partners shy away from the offerings.
See the story from Moshe Beauford.
ConnectWise rolled out new resources for cybersecurity at its annual IT Nation Secure.
First, the remote monitoring and management (RMM) provider announced a tool that aggregates data from disparate security tools. Second, ConnectWise launched a digital assistant that assesses a customer's cyber posture.
Edward Gately has the scoop.
Veeam Software launched an Azure-based storage-as-a-service offering.
The Data Cloud Vault helps with making cloud cost models more consistent, according to Veem execs. The offering leverages zero-trust capabilities, according to the company.
Christopher Hutton attended VeeamOn and wrote about it.
In another backup-related story, Asigra rolled out a new offering.
SaaSAssure, a new as-a-service data protection platform, helps customers watch over cloud applications. Specifically, Asigra sells to MSPs and their customers.
SaaSAssure's integrations include Salesforce and SharePoint.
Dave Raffo wrote about Asigra.
Granite Telecommunications announced a single SIM solution that works with more than 600 carriers.
Granite Multi-Carrier SIM can function as a either a physical or embedded SIM, and allows mobile users to connect into the strongest available signal in their respective location.
The service provider also launched a new network operations center (NOC) dashboard that enhances enterprises' abilities to perform self-service service ticket management.
Read about the multi-SIM connectivity on Granite's website.
HPE networking subsidiary Aruba brought its new private wireless network offering to the public.
Fueled by the company's 2023 acquisition of Athonet, HPE Aruba Networking Enterprise Private 5G features 4G and 5G cores, SIM cards, servers and small cells. The offering does not yet connect with the Aruba Central management dashboard, but executives said the integration is coming.
Read Channel Futures' article about Aruba.
Microsoft sent ripples through the contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) market with a new, Copilot-infused offering.
To be clear, Microsoft announced its Digital Contact Center offering in 2022, so the IT giant is not technically new to CCaaS. But the big change from 2022 to now is Microsoft's investment in ChatGPT parent OpenAI, out of which Microsoft has built its well-known Copilot AI offering.
Microsoft noted that system integrators can sell Dynamics 365 Contact Center, but the technology advisor (agent) audience that sells rival CCaaS providers does not appear to have a route to market at the moment.
Partners spoke to Channel Futures about how the new platform could impact the CCaaS market.
Cisco and Splunk announced the first of their product integrations.
A big announcement was single sign-on credentials for Splunk Log Observer Connect and Cisco AppDynamics. The "Unified Observability Experience" comes not long after Cisco officially bought Splunk.
Also in the category of observability, Cisco announced an AI assistant for AppDynamics, and Splunk IT Service Intelligence also added more AI for the purpose of speeding up configurations.
Read the news coming out of Cisco Live.
Acronis added an MSP-focused extended detection and response (XDR) solution.
The vendor proclaimed that Acronis XDR is a cost-effective and simplified solution for MSPs that are looking to add a platform for delivering security services. The cybersecurity provider had been offering only an endpoint detection and response (EDR) platform.
Read the news on Acronis' website.
Tata Communications got into the single-vendor secure access service edge (SASE) game with a partnership.
Teaming with Versa Networks gave Tata the product, which Tata will host and manage. SASE is a hot technology, giving networking and security teams a unified product, and many service providers like Tata are layering their services over top of the offerings.
Check out Tata's press release.
Data storage, contact center, private 5G and satellites. These are just a few of the categories where vendors are launching new tech.
With technology developing at a fast pace and the number of providers proliferating, it's easy to miss all the announcements of new tech offerings. Channel Futures each month rounds up headline-grabbing announcements from influential suppliers.
Many of these vendors are working to give managed service provider (MSP) partners new tech for cybersecurity. ConnectWise and Acronis, for example, are launching security data aggregation and extended response and detection (XDR), respectively.
In the telecom world, service providers are deepening their connectivity with mobile offerings – with Granite Telecommunications' Multi-Carrier SIM an example – and low-earth orbit satellite internet, with multiple providers recently signing on as Starlink dealers.
There's, of course, always going to be news about AI. Apple finalizing its plans to bring ChatGPT into iPhones rocked the larger world of consumer technology in June. And numerous software and infrastructure vendors are announcing AI-related team-ups with Nvidia and the hyperscalers.
To learn more about recent new offerings that channel partners can tap into, check out Channel Futures' roundup in the slideshow above, where we cover 13 instances of vendors and distributors that rolled out new services, platforms, features or tools.
Then, see the May update when you're done.
