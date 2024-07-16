Tech services distributor Telarus unveiled a new digital module that partners will use for consulting.

The new Quick Solution Assessment (QSA) module targets artificial intelligence (AI). Partners use the module's questionnaire to ask guided questions of their end customers' tech stack as it pertains to AI. The tool automatically generates a dossier partners can provide to end users.

And some partners will be using the questionnaire and dossier for their own internal education.

