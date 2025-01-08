Vendors are rolling out ambitious plans for the channel as the new year swings into motion.

IT and telecom leaders are leaning on indirect sales and services to drive market share. Take for instance Broadcom-owned VMware, which has tweaked some of its policies based on feedback from partners, and whose competitors are trying to win over its partners.

In the tech advisory channel, a cloud communications vendor has tailored its approach to its largest agent partners. And one of its competitors deepened its initiative to work with tech advisors and tech services distributors.

Channel Futures each month assembles a list of suppliers that recently launched a new partner program or enhanced one. For a recap of key channel program changes that occurred in the last month, see the slideshow above. Or check out our previous channel roundup.