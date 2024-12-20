10 Big EMEA Channel Predictions for 2025

We asked 10 EMEA channel executives to gaze into their crystal balls to tell us what partners can expect in 2025.

Christine Horton, Contributing Editor

January 3, 2025

10 Slides
2025 EMEA Channel Trends and Predictions

Already have an account?

winyuu/Shutterstock

2025 is poised to set a record for the highest growth rate in IT spending in a single year in Europe since the post-pandemic surge in 2021, according to Gartner. Analysts there expect IT spend to total $1.28 trillion in 2025, an increase of 8.7% from 2024, fuelled by a surge of interest in artificial intelligence (AI).

EMEA channel partners have an opportunity to capitalize on that growth, but they may need to adapt their businesses. In fact, 70% of the partners questioned by Vodafone for its Partner of the Future research said they expect to remodel what they are traditionally known for.

So, what changes can we expect to see in the EMEA channel in 2025? And what challenges will partners face? We asked 10 EMEA channel executives to gaze into their crystal balls to tell us what partners can expect in 2025. See the slideshow above to see what they said.

Read more about:

EMEAMSPsVARs/SIsChannel Research

About the Author

Christine Horton

Christine Horton

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Christine Horton writes about all kinds of technology from a business perspective. Specializing in the IT sales channel, she is a former editor and now regular contributor to leading channel and business publications. She has a particular focus on EMEA for Channel Futures.

See more from Christine Horton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 24 - Mar 27, 2025
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.
REGISTER NOW