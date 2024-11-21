Cloud security provider Wiz has acquired Dazz, a provider of unified security remediation and application security posture management (ASPM).

This strategic acquisition follows the September launch of Wiz Code and makes a "multi-product company." Wiz said in a statement that Dazz’s capabilities include smart risk prioritization and remediation. This will simplify how customers strengthen their security posture, according to the company. Security and engineering teams can mitigate threats more effectively, and vulnerability management teams will get a unified remediation platform, according to Wiz.

The Dazz platform helps security and developer teams work better together while providing visibility across the full attack path, from cloud to code and back and across continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.

Stronger Cloud Security Platform

Tom Henderson, Wiz’s vice president of worldwide channels and alliances, said his company and its partners are “deeply customer obsessed.”

“Acquiring Dazz helps us build an even stronger cloud security platform that will make a real difference for these customers by transforming risk remediation in the cloud,” he said. “Partners are so critical to our success because they are helping meet the surging demand for cybersecurity tools built for the cloud era.”

Dazz’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) has increased 500% year over year. It has managed over 8 billion vulnerabilities, resolving over 2 billion issues at the root cause and deprioritizing many more. Dazz has raised $110 million from cybersecurity investors, including Greylock Partners, Insight Partners, Index Ventures and Cyberstarts, with its most recent funding round taking place in July.

Ongoing Wiz Acquisition Strategy

This acquisition marks Wiz’s third in a year, following the acquisitions of Raftt, a cloud-based developer collaboration platform, and Gem Security, a cloud detection and response company. Wiz has raised $1.9 billion in funding, has over $500 million in ARR and counts more than 45% of the Fortune 100 as customers.

The company says it continues to pursue strategic M&A opportunities as part of its mission to build the "most comprehensive cloud security platform."

“From a business standpoint, Wiz has always been driven by a desire to help organizations tangibly improve their security posture,” Henderson said. “Dazz’s technology will accelerate our customers’ ability to resolve risks at the source. From a channel standpoint, we’ve really focused our efforts this year on building a strong team at Wiz that can unlock more value for partners. This latest acquisition strengthens our value proposition and underscores how important it is for us to continue innovating at speed. Partners are key to that speed. They help us scale without breaking our focus on customers. Enabling the partner community through close collaboration is really important.”

Merav Bahat, Dazz’s CEO and co-founder, said partners “remain integral to our strategy of empowering as many teams as possible, the world over.”

“The timing has never been better to partner with us and demonstrate the value of our shared vision,” she said.