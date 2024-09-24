Why Aryaka Networks Is Investing More in the Channel

The channel helped Aryaka land its largest customer ever.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

September 3, 2024

8 Slides
Aryaka channel growth increased in fiscal year 2024.
Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock

Channel partners landed two-thirds of new customers for Aryaka Networks in its latest fiscal year, as well as its largest customer deal of all-time.

The secure access service edge (SASE) provider recently shared data on its sales growth in fiscal year 2024, which ended in June. The Aryaka channel increased its sales by 26% year-over-year. Its Drive, program, which includes technology services distributors (TSDs) and technology advisors (TAs) that sell in an agent model, grew sales by 49%. Its younger Ignyte program, focused on margin-based resellers who often are outside of North America, grew 183%.

Aryaka's Craig Patterson

Aryaka's Craig Patterson

Aryaka also named its top two partners for fiscal year 2024. ScanSource-owned Intelisys claimed top TSD, and Forge Technology Advisors claimed top partner seller. Forge played a starring role sourcing a megadeal with airline Cathay Pacific, the largest deal in Aryaka's history.

Craig Patterson, Aryaka senior vice president of sales, shared that the majority of Aryaka's deals feature full SASE functionality, rather than "traditional SD-WAN opportunities." Aryaka announced the latest iteration of its unified SASE platform in March, citing its in-house cybersecurity capbilities and single-pass architecture. Patterson also shared how Aryaka is targeting both large enterprise and small and medium-size business, how it has established a regional sales and channel support model, and how it is engaging with different types of channel partners.

Related:Aryaka Unveils SASE Service Migration Program

Read the Q&A transcript, edited for length and clarity, in the slideshow above.

Read more about:

Partner ProgramsVARs/SIsAgents

About the Author

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a senior news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Discover the New Era