Vdura, Formerly Panasas, Launches Partner Program for AI Data Storage

The recently relabeled AI data storage company is expanding its opportunities for collaborations with the channel.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

August 13, 2024

AI data storage provider Vdura, formerly Panasas, launches partner program.
AI data storage provider Vdura is introducing a new partner program that it says will strengthen strategic collaboration with partners around the world.

The company announced the Velocity Partner Program on Tuesday. It will provide a comprehensive range of benefits to resellers, distributors and other technology distributors, the company said. These include technical training, revenue pipelines, partner portal access, demos and other benefits.

Vdura's Samantha Clarke

“The Velocity Partner Program is a testament to our belief in the power of strong partnerships," said Vdura VP of channel and strategic partnerships Samantha Clarke. "By working closely with our partners, we aim to deploy powerful AI and HPC solutions that address the data-intensive needs of the most impactful industries in the world, including life sciences, manufacturing, academic research, energy and weather. Together with our partners' strengths, we can bring significant efficiencies through simplicity, performance and durability and enable our customers to focus on solving the biggest challenges in the world with data.”

Data storage company Panasas rebranded as Vdura in May as part of its larger effort to embrace its transition from a software provider to a data provider supporting modern AI data storage and enterprise needs.

Vdura works with resellers, distributors and what it calls technology-organization partners. Channel partners can apply for the Vdura program on the company's website.

