November's Top 20 Stories: Layoffs, Top Channel Leaders Dominate

Channel Futures' unveiling of top channel leaders and a wave of layoffs in tech were the top headlines from November. See what was No. 1 in our countdown of most-read stories.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

December 3, 2024

20 Slides

Already have an account?

Welcome to Channel Futures' roundup of the top 20 most-read channel stories of November. These are the stories that you, our readers, selected as the most important articles of the month, determined by online page views and top stories in our newsletters. (Sign up for those here.)

This month's top channel stories feature our annual collection of industry leaders, from the cloud market to EMEA leadership.

We also have a number of article featuring layoffs at major companies, reflecting ongoing efforts from big technology companies to restructure and cut back on staff.

All that and more is in our countdown of November's top channel stories, which you can view in the slideshow above.

If you missed last month's countdown, it's here.

Read more about:

AgentsMSPsVARs/SIs

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 24 - Mar 27, 2025
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.
REGISTER NOW