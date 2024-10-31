The 20 MSP, Others Shine with Awards at DattoCon
The awards, which Kaseya presented on the closing night of DattoCon 2024, featured The 20 MSP as Partner of the Year. See who else took home honors.
October 31, 2024
KASEYA DATTOCON — Kaseya presented a long list of vendors and partners with special awards as part of the closing ceremonies at DattoCon 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida, Wednesday night.
The awards, known as the "Golden Dattos," reflect the top partners in the Datto community in six categories.
The Partner of the Year goes to the company that has "demonstrated unwavering commitment to Kaseya by not only offering our solutions but also actively promoting our products, supporting the channel community, and providing valuable feedback to drive our continued success."
Golden Datto Award Recipients
Partner of the Year – The 20 MSP
Cooper Cares – Next Generation Computers, ITPartners+, Tekie Geek, MCK Group
Peer Member of the Year – Avatar Managed Services
Powered-Up Award – Tier3MD
Business Velocity Award – CMIT
Powered by Kaseya Hall of Fame – Go Cloud, Integrated Health System, Fusiontek, Tek Concierge, VC3
MSP Rising Star – Dynamic Quest
The Cooper Cares Award recognized several MSPs for service to their communities. CMIT took home the Business Velocity Award for significant growth in 2024.
The Powered-Up award recognized Tier3MD for excellence in using Kaseya Powered Services to recruit new clients and drive business growth. The company was able to show an excellent ROI from their Powered Services market development funds.
