The 20 MSP, Others Shine with Awards at DattoCon

KASEYA DATTOCON — Kaseya presented a long list of vendors and partners with special awards as part of the closing ceremonies at DattoCon 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida, Wednesday night.

The awards, known as the "Golden Dattos," reflect the top partners in the Datto community in six categories.

The Partner of the Year goes to the company that has "demonstrated unwavering commitment to Kaseya by not only offering our solutions but also actively promoting our products, supporting the channel community, and providing valuable feedback to drive our continued success."

Golden Datto Award Recipients

  • Partner of the Year – The 20 MSP

  • Cooper Cares – Next Generation Computers, ITPartners+, Tekie Geek, MCK Group

  • Peer Member of the Year – Avatar Managed Services

  • Powered-Up Award – Tier3MD

  • Business Velocity Award – CMIT

  • Powered by Kaseya Hall of Fame – Go Cloud, Integrated Health System, Fusiontek, Tek Concierge, VC3

  • MSP Rising Star – Dynamic Quest

The Cooper Cares Award recognized several MSPs for service to their communities. CMIT took home the Business Velocity Award for significant growth in 2024.

The Powered-Up award recognized Tier3MD for excellence in using Kaseya Powered Services to recruit new clients and drive business growth. The company was able to show an excellent ROI from their Powered Services market development funds.

