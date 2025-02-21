While little comfort to those impacted this year, tech industry layoffs don't appear to be as drastic thus far in 2025 as they've been at the start of the last couple of years.

By mid-February 2024, Channel Futures had reported on tech layoffs at 15 companies doing business in the channel; that number was just seven by the same time in 2025.

That doesn't mean technology companies large and small aren't finding reasons to make cuts, whether it be for "restructuring," "better synergies," redundant positions after acquisitions or the further onset of artificial-intelligence (AI) technology.

2025 Tech Layoffs & AI

Due in part to a reclassification of jobs and a shift toward AI initiatives, the size of the IT job market in 2024 "reduced significantly," according to Janco Associates CEO Victor Janulaitis.

Somewhat ironically, the need for IT pros is increasing as AI takes hold.

“Many CEOs have given CFOs and CIOs the green light to hire IT pros," Janulaitis said. "For the most part, most of those positions were to assist in the development and deployment of AI initiatives."

While the IT unemployment rate is up to 5.7%, the IT job market grew by more than 11,000 positions in January, per the Janco report.

Research by RationalFX puts the number of tech-sector employees losing their jobs in 2024 at nearly 281,000, with more than half of those in the U.S. As of Feb. 17, 2025, the U.K.-based money transfer service claimed that cuts this year have resulted in more than 10,000 tech industry layoffs.

What follows is an ongoing recap of channel-impacting tech industry layoffs in 2025. We will continue to update this page with the latest information.

Channel-Impacting Tech Layoffs: A Rolling List

Feb. 12, 2025: Sophos Layoffs Hammer 6% of Workforce Post-Secureworks Acquisition

Security giant Sophos acknowledged a slashing of 6% of its workforce after closing on its acquisition of fellow cybersecurity provider Secureworks.

Backed by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo, Sophos cut an estimated 400 workers in "making organizational changes that include some role eliminations and the start of consultation periods where required," the company told Channel Futures. It's also due to "streamlining duplicative roles" after the Secureworks acquisition.

Feb. 5, 2025: Zoom Layoffs Impact Channel Executive Team, Sales

Zoom's global head of partnerships and alliances, Mark Jenkins, is among those out of work at the communications and collaboration giant.

We reported that more than 20 members of Zoom's professional services team also got the axe.

The company didn't provide any official comment on the layoffs to Channel Futures.

Feb. 5, 2025: Workday Layoffs of 1,750 Help 'Better Align' for AI Investment

Calling it part of a "restructuring plan," Workday, the cloud-based platform for financial and human resource management, said it would lop off 8.5% of its workforce. Severance payments will range from $145 million-$175 million.

Citing the need to "make some changes to better align our resources with our customers' evolving needs," CEO Carl Eschenbach wrote in a public memo to employees that Workday must now strive to make it easier "for our customers and partners to work with us."

The company will prioritize investments in AI and platform development.

Feb. 5, 2025: Okta Layoffs Hitting Nearly 200 Workers as Part of Restructuring

Okta employees have to be getting a little gunshy when the calendar flips to October.

This is the third consecutive February that the identity and access management (IAM) provider has announced layoffs. This round impacts 180 people (3%).

The news came the same day Okta announced a restructuring plan to reallocate resources to drive growth.

Feb. 4, 2025: Salesforce Layoffs Amid AI Hiring Stint Spark Concerns

Salesforce reportedly is cutting another 1,000 employees, or 1.5% of its total workforce.

The news came via Bloomberg, which said that at the same time, the CRM giant is in the midst of an AI sales position hiring spree in which it has received 9,000 applications for 2,000 open positions.

Jan. 23, 2025: Google Cloud-Only SADA Layoffs Affect Sales, Engineering, More

SADA, the Google Cloud-only Insight Enterprises-owned MSP, confirmed to Channel Futures that it cut an unspecified number of jobs in several areas of the company in January.

“This step, though challenging, is part of our ongoing efforts to align resources with our strategic priorities," SADA noted in a prepared statement.

The cuts included the North America head of services sales, the director of business development for public sector and a Google Workspace engineer, all of whom posted on LinkedIn that they're looking for jobs.

Jan. 8, 2025: Cloud Software Group, Owner of Citrix, Starts 2025 with Layoffs

We mentioned Okta's frequent February layoffs; the same goes for Cloud Software Group (CSG), the owner of Citrix and Tibco, only in January.

For the third year in a row, CSG issued pink slips. The unspecified number of cuts follow a 12% layoff last January and a 15% companywide layoff in January 2023.

CSG cited "continuously review[ing] its business and how it operates to ensure success."

One former employee on TheLayoff.com said the call from HR was "five minutes long — they basically said it was due to restructuring, no one’s fault. To be followed up with benefits package tomorrow.”

