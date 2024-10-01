September's Top 20 Channel Stories: AT&T vs. Broadcom, Layoffs, Commission Crisis
Tech sector layoffs, AT&T suing Broadcom and the first in-person AppDirect conference in five years all rank in our countdown of the top 20 channel stories from September.
October 1, 2024
Our September roundup of the top stories on Channel Futures, as selected by you, our loyal reader via online page views and popularity in our daily and weekly newsletters, is packed with some of the usual suspects — tech layoffs, legal battles and industry events.
We're once again counting them down from No. 20 to No. 1.
September was marked by the MSP Summit, hosted by Channel Futures' parent company, Informa. Thirteen hundred channel people packed the Georgia World Congress Center for education, networking and our annual MSP 501 gala and awards.
Speaking of events, we were also on the ground at AppDirect Thrive, the company's first in-person event in five years, and the Ingram Micro 360 partner event.
Layoffs remained a common theme, with PwC and IBM's job cuts featured in our top stories.
All that and more in our monthly roundup of the top 20 stories of the month. Get started with No. 20 in our slideshow above.
