ScanSource organized its PartnerFirst event in Greensville, SC, where partners gathered to learn how to optimize their business and use ScanSource's tools to improve their operations. The company's leadership assured attendees that it was investing in its future and that a number of deals and offerings it recently made were to attendees' advantage.

"I have my commitment to do whatever we need to do to make this business successful, make the specialty business valuable to all of you," Sorrentino, the president of ScanSource's North American specialty segment, said during a Tuesday keynote. "As a publicly traded company, we're here to play the long game. We're not here to flip this thing around in three to five years and sell it off. The investments we make will pay off for years to come for many of you, we hope."

Some of ScanSource's competitors, including peers of its tech services distributor (TSD) subsidiary Intelisys are operating with private equity funding and have upped their pace of M&A.

ScanSource has done quite a bit to solidify its growing market investments. The company announced on Friday that it had acquired Advantix, a VAR-focused managed connectivity experience provider. It also launched its new Integrated Solutions and Services (ISS) Group.

The company has also made gestures toward building a customer-facing agency business. ScanSource earlier this month announced that it has bought Intelisys platinum partner Resourcive to kickstart its "channel advisory" business.