Dell acquired Secureworks in 2011.

August 29, 2024

Dell Technologies reportedly is looking to sell Secureworks after previously failing to find a buyer.

That’s according to Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter. Dell Technologies last attempted to offload Secureworks, which reportedly had a market value of about $800 million, in early 2019.

Dell Technologies owns approximately 83% of Secureworks' total outstanding shares of common stock.

Secureworks is a global cybersecurity provider. Dell Technologies bought SecureWorks for $612 million in 2011 as part of a broader strategy to expand its business with enterprise IT solutions and services.

Potential Secureworks Sale

Dell Technologies reportedly has asked Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler to gauge interest from potential acquirers, the sources told Reuters. Potential buyers could include private equity firms.

Dell Technologies could choose not to sell the company, the sources said.

“We are aware of the recent media speculation regarding a possible transaction involving Secureworks,” a Secureworks spokesperson tells us. “As a matter of policy, we do not comment on market rumors or speculation. We remain focused on serving our stakeholders and advancing our mission to secure human progress with Taegis.”

Dell Technologies also said it doesn’t comment on rumor or speculation.

Secureworks is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and has over 4,000 global customers across more than 70 countries. Its Taegis Extended Detection and Response (XDR) provides security intelligence analytics to data consumed by third-party applications.

