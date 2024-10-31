October's Top 20 Channel Stories: Lawsuits, FBI Raids, Layoffs

FBI raids on IT service providers, the murder of an executive and layoffs were all headlines comprising the leading channel stories from October.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

November 5, 2024

20 Slides
top 20 channel stories in October 2024
Sashkin/Shutterstock

Our October roundup of the top stories on Channel Futures, as selected by you, our loyal reader via online page views and popularity in our daily and weekly newsletters, is packed with some of the usual suspects — tech layoffs, legal battles and political controversies.

We're once again counting them down from No. 20 to No. 1.

One of our leading stories involved an AWS executive who wore jewelry presenting a controversial political message. We also reported on an IT service provider raided by the FBI and a New York channel executive's murder.

Layoffs and new products were also constants that interested our readers, including job cuts impacting major companies such as IBM and CDW.

All that and more in our monthly roundup of the top 20 stories of the month. Get started with No. 20 in our slideshow above.

If you missed last month's roundup, it's here.

Read more about:

MSPsVARs/SIsAgents

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

