NWN Carousel Acquires Federal-Focused Provider

The AI solution provider NWN Carousel has acquired a service provider for federal clients, expanding their investment into the government-focused marketplace.

NWN Carousel announced on Monday that it was acquiring Leverage Information Systems, or Leverage. Leverage is a notably successful solution provider, and has been recognized as Cisco's top partner in the sciences vertical for seven consecutive years. It was also identified as a top 10 Cisco Federal partner in 2024. The deal will allow NWN to provide its various products and solutions to key federal agencies, including NASA, the US Navy and the Energy Department. NWN is also a major partner with Cisco, which means that the two companies will be extremely comfortable with using Cisco's products in the future.

NWN Carousel's Jim Sullivan

“We’re thrilled to welcome Leverage to NWN Carousel and are grateful for our partnership with Doug Chesler and Terry Woodruff as they’ve built a world-class organization” said NWN Carousel CEO Jim Sullivan. “This acquisition is a strategic move to strengthen our position in the rapidly evolving technology services market, which is shifting towards more cloud-based and AI-powered solutions. Our combined expertise will enable us to extend our value and innovation for top accounts and key segments across North America.”

Leverage's Doug Chesler

“We’re excited to join forces with NWN Carousel, a recognized leader in the industry," said Leverage founder Doug Chesler "Our partnership with Jim and his team will enable us to expand our offerings and deliver more comprehensive solutions to our customers. Our shared commitment and aligned cultures of innovation and customer centricity makes us an unbeatable team.”

NWN Carousel Seeing Growth in Market

The NWN Carousel/Leverage deal arises nearly half a year after the private equity firm American Securities purchased NWN, transitioning the ownership in the process. NWN also announced its partnership with Cisco in February 2024, which helped expedite cloud migration.

The company has had some significant growth in the last year, reporting record Q2 sales bookings and a backlog in the first half of 2024. NWN Carousel was also identified as one of Inc 5000's list of fastest growing private companies for the third consecutive year.