Note from the Channel Futures Editorial Director

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

December 3, 2024

Informa TechTarget Accelerating Growth
Informa TechTarget is accelerating growth by uniting Industry Dive, Informa Tech and TechTarget to form a leading B2B media company, delivering insights through 300+ journalists and comprehensive coverage across 30+ technology segments and 45+ industry verticals.Informa TechTarget

Dear Reader,

Today, Informa Tech, the company behind Channel Futures, is combining with TechTarget’s technology websites and Industry Dive’s award-winning industry publications to create a new company: Informa TechTarget

Our editorial footprint is greatly expanding. The combined Informa TechTarget newsroom features many of the most trusted publications in B2B media, over 300 world-class business journalists and in-depth coverage across more than 30 technology segments and more than 45 industry verticals. In 2025 alone, we expect to produce more than 60,000 stories that provide essential information for our readers across many markets. 

Our commitment to you remains the same. Our newsroom of journalists will continue to independently report on the most notable developments, innovations and disruptions in the channel. Whether navigating new technologies, regulations or market dynamics, you need insight you can trust to make smart decisions and navigate the evolving business landscape. Readers who come to Channel Futures can continue to expect reliable industry information they can’t get anywhere else. 

For more information, you can read the company's press release and check out our combined portfolio of publications.

Thank you for reading — and stay tuned for more vital coverage and resources as we continue to grow.

Craig Galbraith
Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

