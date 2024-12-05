The Technology Advisor 101, the only vendor- and distributor-agnostic award for agents, has returned.

Channel Futures will recognize 101 individuals in the technology advisor market for their accomplishments and overall impact on the industry. These are the people who have helped build the market and those who are taking it to the next level.

Launched in 2022, the TA 101 is an editorial initiative focused on channel partner executives whose companies operate in the agent/advisor model. Their companies consult on and source a wide variety of technologies, including connectivity, unified communications, customer experience, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity. They fly the flag for the still lesser-known TA channel their daily interactions with customers and suppliers.

Technology advisors, also known as trusted advisors, continue to gain more mindshare with IT decision makers. The channel formed out of the telecommunications industry in the 1980s and 1990s, as carrier sales professionals left their corporate jobs to serve their clients in a vendor-agnostic fashion. Advisors expanded their portfolios beyond connectivity, with consulting on AI, security and other top-of-mind tech categories.

Channel Futures is accepting nominations from the industry. If you would like to nominate a colleague, a peer or yourself, apply for the 2025 TA 101 here. The application allows up to three nominations per person.

Key Criteria for the 2025 Technology Advisor 101

The individual must work at a technology advisor company or a TA-based unit within a company. A technology advisor sells B2B solutions in an agent model, in which the vendor manages and bills the end user and provides a monthly commission to the seller.

The nominee must not work at a vendor/supplier or a tech services distributor.

All honorees must be new to the TA 101, meaning that Channel Futures will not consider previous honorees. See the 2024 and 2023 lists.

Out of this group, Channel Futures will also select winners for its Lifetime Achievement Award and its Rising Star award.

