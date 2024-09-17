Endpoint management platform NinjaOne has rolled out new MSP support to help them stay on top of increasing demand.

The new MSP support includes:

New white-glove professional services for MSPs.

Free warranty tracking for all MSP customers.

Free documentation for up to three MSP users.

Sal Sferlazza, NinjaOne’s CEO and co-founder, said as endpoint use grows, it’s hard for larger MSPs to keep up with increased demand. He’s speaking at this week’s MSP Summit in Atlanta.

“We’ve stayed close with MSPs on how we can help them better navigate this challenge, and their feedback has centered around how important it is for MSPs to have partners that make it easier to scale services,” he said. “That’s why we developed our white-glove professional services offering to make it simpler, especially for large MSPs, to migrate data and move technology stacks with NinjaOne. We also adjusted the pricing of NinjaOne warranty tracking and documentation to make our MSP customers’ lives easier. From my perspective, warranty tracking is a finite feature that should not be monetized. We want to arm our customers with as many features (and products) as possible that set them up to be competitive, particularly in a tough market.”

New MSP Support Based On Feedback

MSP feedback is NinjaOne’s “north star for everything we do,” Sferlazza said.

“We started out the business serving MSPs specifically and have several former MSP product managers on staff, so we understand their challenges and build solutions that work for them,” he said. “Within the last year, we've released more than 250 features, enhancements and products, all guided by MSP feedback to help boost their productivity and drive their business, and these solutions are no different.”

NinjaOne is making it easier for MSPs to scale with its new white-glove professional services, which helps MSPs migrate large tech stacks without impacting business operations, Sferlazza said.

“Through this offering, NinjaOne will fully support customers through the endpoint migration process so they can successfully scale hundreds of thousands of endpoints with ease,” he said. “Plus, they’ll have access to the 24/7 support and free, unlimited onboarding and training that all our customers receive.”

MSPs are early technology adopters that need scalable and profitable solutions, Sferlazza said. Increasing endpoint use is growing the attack surface, and companies are looking to MSPs to help them manage and secure their IT environments. With MSPs combating increased competition, the need for competitive solutions has never been higher.

“Our new offerings address these challenges by providing MSPs with the ability to automatically track and manage hundreds of thousands of endpoints,” he said. “This allows MSPs to improve productivity by reducing time spent on manual tasks, which allows them to prioritize more projects.”

Early access MSPs saw an immediate return on investment of NinjaOne warranty tracking, Sferlazza said.

“Customers have cited the ability to consolidate disparate tools and save costs (31%) as the top business benefit, followed by tracking/managing device lifecycles (17%), and the ability to generate revenue through warranty tracking (10%),” he said.