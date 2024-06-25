New TD Synnex CEO Preparing for 'Evolution'

TD Synnex CEO Richard Hume announced on June 20 that he was stepping down, effective Sept. 1, and that his successor, Patrick Zammet would take over.

Zammit, who, before his appointment, served as chief operating officer since January, also helped lead the company's European region for several years after Tech Data's acquisition of Avnet.

The two leaders appear to be in step about the future of TD Synnex, with Zammit assuring employees that his presence was merely an "evolution" of Hume's term. Hume will stay on the TD Synnex board of directors as an advisor.

Zammit and Hume, whom Channel Futures recognized as its Channel Influencer of the Year in 2022, sat down with Channel Futures to discuss the company's plans, its challenges, and what the future might hold.

Channel Futures: Why did you choose to step down now, and why was [Patrick Zammit] the right choice as your successor?

Hume: I wrote a date down a few years ago as to when I wanted to retire. I extended it a little to ensure that the merged company, [Tech Data and Synnex, finalized in 2021], was in the perfect spot. But now it's time. So the board and I contemplated this, worked on the succession and vetted all the candidates. [Zammit] emerged as the best person to take on the role. He and I used to work side-by-side for eight years or so. I have much confidence that he's going to be the outstanding leader moving forward.

