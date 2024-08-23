The next generation of MSP executives is quickly approaching, although not everyone knows what it will look like.

Most people in the industry want to connect with the next group of successful MSP executives to get ahead as best as they can. That's what the "Next Generation MSPs: Meet the Industry's Hottest Innovators" panel offers a chance to do at the upcoming MSP Summit, Sept. 16-19, in Atlanta. There, the winners of the MSP 501 Next Generation will offer a chance to hear how they're thinking about the channel and how they're standing out among competition.

River Point's Jeff Eiben

“We’re at the convergence of legacy technology, digital services and AI making it a great time for an MSP to extend and expand their solution catalog," Jeff Eiben, founder and CEO of River Point Technology, told Channel Futures. "The complexity of technology is compounding with the power of the solutions driving even more need for specialized MSP organizations.”

MSP Leaders in 'Most Brutally Competitive Environment'

Fifty-nine percent of MSPs in respondents in Channel Futures' Q2 survey said their profit increased year-over-year in the latest quarter. But 22% said profit stayed the same, and 18% said profit decreased.

In particular, MSPs on averaged selected sales, client base expansion and hiring as their top three challenges. While 79% of MSPs in Q1 said they believed the channel as an industry was in excellent or good shape, that number dropped to 58% in Q2.

Jolera's Chris Black

"The next generation of MSP's are going to be competing in the most brutally competitive, fast paced and difficult environment the channel has known," Chris Black, the chief revenue officer at Jolera said. "Regardless, there is massive opportunity for those willing to embrace customer centricity, a high sense of urgency, continual innovation and precision execution."

Black and Eiben will appear alongside Blue Mantis chief services officer Steve DeMaayer during the Summit.