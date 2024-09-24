New JumpCloud Partner Program Targets MSPs, VARs, Increases Benefits

JumpCloud designed its partner program, which provides tiered offerings to MSPs and VARs, to help the company remain supportive of other partners in the marketplace.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

September 24, 2024

Colorado-based device management and secure access provider JumpCloud has launched a new partner program.

JumpCloud says the program provides a number of benefits to its established partners as well as prospective partners. They get access to multiple tiers of support depending on the level of commitment, expertise and collaboration that they may have in JumpCloud's product line. It also includes new incentives such as discount and margin tiers, new resources, priority support and co-marketing opportunities. These rewards will shift depending on how partners move up or down the tiers.

Antoine Jebara

"With the IT landscape changing so fast, our partners are vital. They are our trusted allies," said Antoine Jebara, co-founder and general manager of MSP business at JumpCloud. "We're not merely expanding our network; we're creating a shared vision for simplified, secure, and scalable IT management. Together, we are not just adapting to change. We are driving it. We are ensuring our partners and their customers are at the forefront of innovation and growth."

The established partner base for the company appears supportive of the new program's potential.

Nikki Harley

SADA's Nikki Harley

JumpCloud Partners Praise Program

"As a proud partner of JumpCloud, we share a commitment to delivering innovative and secure IT solutions,” said Nikki Harley, VP of partner ecosystem and solutions at SADA, an Insight company. “Our partnership has allowed us to join together to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

JumpCloud is best known for providing a unified open directory platform that helps companies to manage their identities, devices and access across various organizations. The cloud provider released its Mobile Device Trust product line in July, which will limit user access to corporate-owned devices and personal devices to ensure the security of company assets.

JumpCloud made a key acquisition earlier this year when it bought Resmo, a move that broadened its open directory platform with IT, cloud and SaaS asset security and management capabilities.

