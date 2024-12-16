The Israeli cyber security solution provider Check Point Software Technologies has changed its leadership as preparation for the next stage of the company's growth.

Check Point announced on Monday that CEO Gil Shwed would transition out of the company's CEO role and take over as executive chairman of the company's board of directors. Nadav Zafrir, the co-founder and managing partner of venture capital fund Team8, will take over as Shwed's replacement starting on Dec. 16.

Check Point's Gil Shwed

“Check Point embarks on a new chapter, with my transition into my new role as Executive Chairman and the appointment of Nadav as the company’s new CEO. I’ve known Nadav for many years and he is the perfect fit to lead Check Point to new heights,” said Shwed. “I have full confidence in the company’s strategy, strength, leadership and employees, and we will work together to ensure this new journey brings even more success than we’ve achieved so far.”

Check Point's Nadav Zafrir

“I am honored to join Check Point as its new CEO,” said Zafrir. “To lead an iconic cyber security company at such a pivotal time for our industry is both a privilege and a profound responsibility. Our world relies on trust, and Check Point’s mission to establish and protect that trust has never been more critical. We are uniquely positioned to live up to this mission, and shape the future of the cyber security industry. I thank Gil for his confidence and visionary leadership and I am grateful to have him as a partner and mentor as our chairman.”

Related:Check Point Chooses New CEO to Replace Gil Shwed

Zafrir previously helped establish the Israeli Defense Force's Cyber Command and served as commander of one of its units. He has also served on the board of multiple private cyber security companies.

Why Shwed Left Check Point

Shwed's decision to step down arrives after Check Point reported its quarterly earnings. The company had a fairly successful Q3 2024, where it experienced a 7% increase year-over-year in revenue.

Zafrir's appointment was announced in July 2024 and appears to be a planned transition as the company continues to grow support for its customer base.