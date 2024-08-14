New, Enhanced Channel Programs: Fusion Connect, Otava, Red Hat, More

The list of vendors is diverse. So are their partners.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

August 15, 2024

11 Slides
Recent updates to different IT vendors' channel programs
FrenkyAlon/Shutterstock

Channel programs come in a variety of forms.

Partner program leaders at technology vendors are all adapting to varying forms of feedback from their partners. Their channel partners could be managed service providers (MSPs, VARs, technology advisors or systems integrators, as well as technology and alliance partners.

Some partners, like Schneider Electric, are adding certifications to reward and differentiate partners who are enhancing their specializations and investment. Others, like Blumira, offered a new model-specific track like for resellers.

Still others, like Otava, say they are simply bringing in a new wave of resources to help partners be more successful.

Channel Futures each month brings together the most pertinent news from vendor partner organizations so you can read them all in one place. Read about 11 of the most impactful updates to channel programs in the slideshow above.

Then, check out the previous monthly roundup.

Read more about:

Partner ProgramsVARs/SIsMSPsAgents

About the Author

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a senior news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
