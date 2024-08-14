Channel programs come in a variety of forms.

Partner program leaders at technology vendors are all adapting to varying forms of feedback from their partners. Their channel partners could be managed service providers (MSPs, VARs, technology advisors or systems integrators, as well as technology and alliance partners.

Some partners, like Schneider Electric, are adding certifications to reward and differentiate partners who are enhancing their specializations and investment. Others, like Blumira, offered a new model-specific track like for resellers.

Still others, like Otava, say they are simply bringing in a new wave of resources to help partners be more successful.

Channel Futures each month brings together the most pertinent news from vendor partner organizations so you can read them all in one place. Read about 11 of the most impactful updates to channel programs in the slideshow above.

