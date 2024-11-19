Nasuni Debuts Enhanced Partner Program

Nasuni has unveiled its enhanced partner program for its growing community of global technology partners and resellers.

The enhanced partner program provides a tiered structure and a suite of resources to help partners “thrive in today’s dynamic hybrid cloud environment,” according to Nasuni. It offers an enterprise data platform for hybrid cloud environments.

Matthew Grantham, Nasuni’s head of worldwide partners, said growing partner engagement within Nasuni's ecosystem over the past five quarters highlighted the clear need for enhancements to the partner program.

Nasuni's Matthew Grantham

“This growth highlighted the importance of defining clear partnering principles, segmenting the ecosystem to prioritize committed partners and creating a more efficient way for partners to collaborate with Nasuni,” he said. “Partner input was essential in enhancing Nasuni’s partner program. Nasuni facilitated input through surveys, feedback sessions and mainly regular communication, helping to identify pain points, improvement areas, and what additional support partners need to be more effective in their sales and marketing efforts.”

Enhanced Partner Program Details

The enhanced partner program’s two tiers are essential and advanced. Essential indicates the partner has the clear and frictionless ability to resell Nasuni. Advanced indicates there is an accelerated path to market for those partners who are building out a solution practice with Nasuni. This structure provides clear benefits to both levels, ensuring that all partners, regardless of their tier, receive the support needed to drive mutual success, the company said.

Related:Channel Program Roundup: Cisco Refresh, Proofpoint Services, New Take on SPIFFS

Another core element of the program is Nasuni’s value-based incentive model. Nasuni is rewarding partners for their cloud-based certifications, innovative go-to-market (GTM) strategies and software-centric capabilities. Partners can differentiate themselves and unlock greater value based on their unique contributions to the Nasuni ecosystem.

Alongside the above features, Nasuni introduced a revamped partner portal, which will serve as a one-stop shop for partners, offering access to all the tools, resources and information they need.

“These enhancements will streamline processes by providing partners with clearer guidelines, better resources, training and improved technical support,” Grantham said. “The enhancements will not only boost partner expertise in the Nasuni product suite, but also strengthen their overall capabilities in hybrid cloud, data strategy and AI readiness. The updates will enable partners to better disrupt legacy markets with high-value solutions.”

In July, Nasuni announced a strategic growth investment led by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. The investment valued Nasuni at about $1.2 billion.