The security and remote monitoring provider N-able has acquired the enterprise-grade security operations platform Adlumin in an effort to incorporate its technology directly alongside Adlumin's XDR/MDR tools.

N-able and Adlumin have had a longstanding partnership, with Adlumin providing extended detection and response (XDR) and managed detection and response (MDR) services to the provider. The purchase will now allow N-able to incorporate Adlumin's products into its platform, which combines security, unified endpoint management, and data protection. The combination will allow N-able to provide deeper insights across the IT environment.

N-able's John Pagliuca

“We began the partnership with Adlumin a year ago, and began kind of co-selling that into our customer base at N-able and it caught on like wildfire because of the tech, because it's solving the problem. [Adlumin CEO] Rob [Johnston]'s tech helps the MSPs be more efficient and secure and does so in an elegant way." John Pagliuca, president and CEO of N‑able, told Channel Futures. "And so that partnership had such a great success story that we said, 'Hey, enough of the dating stuff, let's get married.' We proposed to Rob, and then we brought him into the fold [on Wednesday]."

The addition of XDR and MDR services to N-able's platform will provide its customers with a unified view of their security operations; the company claims, as well as coverage across the full IT environment, an AI-powered engine for delivering rapid alerts, built-ransomware protection and an assortment of other benefits.

Adlumin's Robert Johnston

The merger also "makes sense from a market perspective," Adlumin CEO Robert Johnston told Channel Futures. "I keep talking about a Collision Course of IT operations and security operations, they're colliding."

"When we look at what our two companies bring together, we built a platform that allows us to deliver all that to our end customers," Johnston added. "So it was a partnership that makes so much sense for our channel partners, our VARs, distributors, resellers and managed service providers."

What N-Able Gets in Adlumin

The partnership should have a significant upside for the company's 25,000 partners, according to Pagliuca. "MSPs or internal IT departments now have a broader set of solutions that they can adopt and integrate more efficiently. I'm confident that even if you're a two-man shop or a billion-dollar MSP, Adlumin's technology meets you where you are."

Pagliuca said that the merger will give N-able an "opportunity to leapfrog" over other MSP vendors like ConnectWise and Kaseya.

"I don't believe there's a property on the planet that can actually extend the full suite from monitoring end management to data protectio," Pagliuca said. "The recovery piece is a big part through the security controls and now with security operations. So, suppose an MSP wants to harness the power of N-able from end to end. In that case, no other property on the planet has the integrated capabilities and Adlumin's technology."

The company made big strides toward supporting the channel on Wednesday when it decided to hire three new executives to oversee channel business. Jonathan Bartholomew was appointed as vice president of channel sales; Paul Monaghan will serve as vice president of EMEA sales; and Andy Hudson is now vice president of international marketing.