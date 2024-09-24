Broadcom's VMware acquisition, which closed late last year, is still making headlines — frequently for the wrong reasons. Pricing changes, the elimination of the VMware partner program and more have had monumental implications for the industry, forcing partners and their customers to adapt.

Broadcom purchased VMware in 2023 for more than $61 billion, one of the biggest deals in the history of tech. While mergers and acquisitions are common occurrences within the industry, deals of this size are quite rare and prone to regulatory scrutiny and affect the entire partner ecosystem.

The acquisition also came under fire due to Broadcom's history with buying up technology companies and stripping them down.

So how are partners responding to the Broadcom-VMware deal in the last year? Channel Futures spoke with several MSP executives and experts who have experience working with VMware in the past to see how the channel is responding to this industry challenge. The responses have been complicated. Some are trying to move away from VMware's line of solutions, while others are holding out as long as their customers want them to.

You can read all of these MSPs' perspectives in the slideshow above.