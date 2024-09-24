MSPs: Broadcom's VMware Communication Was 'Poor at Best'

Channel partners are reporting that they are having to either swap products or hold out as long as customers demand following Broadcom's acquisition of VMware.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

September 6, 2024

6 Slides
MSPs weigh in on Broadcom-VMware
fizkes/Shutterstock

Broadcom's VMware acquisition, which closed late last year, is still making headlines — frequently for the wrong reasons. Pricing changes, the elimination of the VMware partner program and more have had monumental implications for the industry, forcing partners and their customers to adapt.

Broadcom purchased VMware in 2023 for more than $61 billion, one of the biggest deals in the history of tech. While mergers and acquisitions are common occurrences within the industry, deals of this size are quite rare and prone to regulatory scrutiny and affect the entire partner ecosystem.

The acquisition also came under fire due to Broadcom's history with buying up technology companies and stripping them down.

So how are partners responding to the Broadcom-VMware deal in the last year? Channel Futures spoke with several MSP executives and experts who have experience working with VMware in the past to see how the channel is responding to this industry challenge. The responses have been complicated. Some are trying to move away from VMware's line of solutions, while others are holding out as long as their customers want them to.

You can read all of these MSPs' perspectives in the slideshow above.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPs

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Discover the New Era