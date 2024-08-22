MSP Survey: Faith in Channel Waning Amid Economic Struggles
MSP executives are reporting a decreasing trust in the channel and U.S. economy compared to past quarters, according to Channel Future's latest survey.
August 22, 2024
Managed service providers' faith in the channel has been on the decline, according to the Q2 Channel Futures Market Outlook MSP survey.
Of the 134 respondents to the quarterly MSP survey, only 58% of respondents said that the channel economy was performing good or excellent. That is a 21% drop compared to Q1 of 2024, where 79% of respondents had a favorable view of the channel.
Source: Channel Futures
Trust in the economy has also continued to wane. Only 35% of respondents said that the current U.S. economy was good or excellent, a 9% drop from Q1 2024.
The response follows a similar question, where 48% of respondents said that the current economy had extremely or somewhat negative effects on their customers. Only 32% of respondents said that the economy had a somewhat or extremely positive impact of their customers.
Source: Channel Futures
That decline in faith has occurred despite increased revenue. 67% of respondents said that their MSP business results had increased in some way year-over-year. Eighteen percent of respondents reported that revenue grew more than 20% for them.
Refined MSP Workforce through Layoffs
Employers in the channel have had to make a number of layoffs to accommodate shrinking revenue. That's also had a number of effects on the companies' bottom line. 30% of respondents said that it provided them with a more skilled IT talent pool. It's also been detrimental, in that 29% said it lowered client confidence and reduced IT vendor support.
Respondents were also slow to add vendors. Only 49% of respondents said that they added vendors in Q2 2024. 45% of those vendors were AI-centered vendors, following the trend of businesses continuing to expand their interest in AI.
Read more about:MSPsChannel Research
About the Author
You May Also Like
Cloud Computing News: Will We See Microsoft Azure’s Real Numbers?August 22, 2024|5 Slides
CF20: 2024's Top SASE Providers You Should KnowAugust 22, 2024|20 Slides
HP, AireSpring, SonicWall, Vendors Launch New Offerings for the ChannelAugust 21, 2024|10 Slides
The Gately Report: Optiv Partners to See Channel Program 'Evolution'August 19, 2024|11 Slides