MSP Survey: Faith in Channel Waning Amid Economic Struggles

MSP executives are reporting a decreasing trust in the channel and U.S. economy compared to past quarters, according to Channel Future's latest survey.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

August 22, 2024

2 Min Read
MSP survey points to economic challenges.
Miha Creative/Shutterstock

Managed service providers' faith in the channel has been on the decline, according to the Q2 Channel Futures Market Outlook MSP survey.

Of the 134 respondents to the quarterly MSP survey, only 58% of respondents said that the channel economy was performing good or excellent. That is a 21% drop compared to Q1 of 2024, where 79% of respondents had a favorable view of the channel.

us_channel_economy.png

Source: Channel Futures

Trust in the economy has also continued to wane. Only 35% of respondents said that the current U.S. economy was good or excellent, a 9% drop from Q1 2024.

The response follows a similar question, where 48% of respondents said that the current economy had extremely or somewhat negative effects on their customers. Only 32% of respondents said that the economy had a somewhat or extremely positive impact of their customers.

economic_impact.png

Source: Channel Futures

That decline in faith has occurred despite increased revenue. 67% of respondents said that their MSP business results had increased in some way year-over-year. Eighteen percent of respondents reported that revenue grew more than 20% for them.

Refined MSP Workforce through Layoffs

Employers in the channel have had to make a number of layoffs to accommodate shrinking revenue. That's also had a number of effects on the companies' bottom line. 30% of respondents said that it provided them with a more skilled IT talent pool. It's also been detrimental, in that 29% said it lowered client confidence and reduced IT vendor support.

Related:MSP Survey: Channel in Better Shape than U.S. Economy

Respondents were also slow to add vendors. Only 49% of respondents said that they added vendors in Q2 2024. 45% of those vendors were AI-centered vendors, following the trend of businesses continuing to expand their interest in AI.

Read more about:

MSPsChannel Research

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Discover the New Era