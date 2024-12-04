The IT MSP Integris has partnered with a Canadian private equity firm to acquire improved funding and fuel its future expansion goals.

Integris announced on Wednesday that OMERS Private Equity had purchased a majority stake in the company for an undisclosed amount. This purchase is intended to fuel the MSP's plans for growth, as well as its expansion goals through new acquisitions, organic growth and continued investment in its employee base. The new agreement with the private equity firm follows Integris' four-year partnership with the Chicago-based Frontenac, where the company saw growth, helped the firm go through a four-company merger and help the company acquire four additional companies into its folds.

Integris' Glenn Mathis

"I am honored to announce this partnership and look forward to seeing how we grow together. Integris has remained focused on growth that benefits our people and our clients. When it comes to ensuring future growth, OMERS was the clear choice. Their approach and values match ours and we are particularly impressed by their commitment and care for the people at the companies they are invested in," says Glenn Mathis, president and chief operating officer of Integris.

OMERS' Geoffrey Bird

The deal should not affect the leadership at Integris, OMERS said.

"We are excited to welcome Integris to our portfolio to continue building on what is already an impressive culture, platform, and strategy," said Geoffrey Bird, managing director and head of business services of OMERS Private Equity. "Equally critical is that Integris' proven leadership team will remain at the helm, ensuring seamless continuity and the continued delivery of outstanding customer service."

Meet the MSP Integris and OMERS

Integris, formerly Domain Technology Group, is based in New Jersey and serves SMBs on the East Coast, Midwest, and South.

OMERS is considered one of Canada's largest pension managers, with net assets of $95 billion as of June. It also holds stakes in the water business Kemble and the parent team for the Toronto Maple Leaves.

The deal between OMERS and Integris is expected to close in 2024.