More Oracle Layoffs Started Nov. 1, Cloud Unit Impacted

Another round of Oracle layoffs appears to be in full swing, with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure ranking among the impacted divisions.

Over the weekend, comments started showing up on the internet, indicating that an untold number of Oracle staff were losing jobs. One person said “several hundred” employees have been cut from OCI alone.

Channel Futures reached out to an Oracle spokesperson for comment; we did not hear back by time of publication on Sunday. We will update this article when we do get a response.

OCI does seem to have been hit somewhat hard, though pinning down the actual figures is difficult. On TheLayoff.com, one commenter said 15 people, including “some high performers” within OCI, were let go on Friday, Nov. 1. Another person, responding, said the losses amount to 0.1%, given that approximately 15,000 people work in OCI. Still another said the Oracle layoffs inside of OCI go much higher than 15. Notably, as another worker pointed out, “people were gone from Slack in 2-3 hours, so, no, people were not invited to find other positions.”

On Blind, a commenter put OCI layoffs at “several hundred,” with people from new college graduates to cemented senior directors affected.

“Company is trying to fire high [total compensation] people and hire at much lower TC.”

“This is how Intel killed itself,” another person chimed in.

“I thought OCI was protected,” said another.

So far, the Oracle layoffs look localized to the United States.

Some people in marketing at Oracle also report having lost their jobs this past week.

This new round of Oracle layoffs comes about a month after others were disclosed online. Affected geographies included the United States, southern Europe and parts of EMEA.

Commenting on the multiple reports of cuts in different business units, one person on Blind, and presumably an Oracle staffer, wrote, “Oracle is a giant company. [I]t does layoffs literally every month. How often they hit your specific department is determined by its overall goals and how well your department is doing.”

Internet rumor has it that big tech is using layoffs to get rid of a lot of sponsored jobs that let people from overseas work in the United States and refilling those roles with staff who live in India. There’s also talk about the new Oracle layoffs coming just before one of the most contentious presidential elections in history.

These cuts also arrive about a month after Oracle made a big splash with its hyperscaler partnerships. The company, largely considered the world’s fourth-largest cloud computing provider, recently inked deals to offer its database services on Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.