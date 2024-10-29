IBM is bringing its Apptio portfolio of enterprise agile planning (EAP), IT financial management and cloud FinOps solutions to Microsoft Azure.

In addition, IBM has expanded its software availability globally on the Azure Marketplace, making it easier for customers to buy software directly on the marketplace while using their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment, a contractual spending commitment that organizations can enter with Microsoft Azure.

Now available on the Azure Marketplace, IBM Targetprocess EAP software helps portfolio managers and finance teams plan and manage budgets, and align their workforces across various technology priorities, while applying technology business management (TBM) industry best practices. As a native SaaS solution from IBM's acquisition of Apptio, Targetprocess integrates with Azure DevOps to provide “simplified management, increased efficiencies and potential cost savings” by allowing clients to use Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments, according to IBM.

Nick Otto, IBM’s head of global strategic partnerships, said IBM Targetprocess on the Azure Marketplace allows partners to offer end-to-end agile transformation services.

IBM's Nick Otto

“By leveraging the integration between Targetprocess and Azure DevOps, partners can develop complementary tools, create industry-specific solutions, and provide valuable implementation and optimization services,” he said.

What Bringing Apptio to Microsoft Azure Means For Clients

Bringing Apptio to Microsoft Azure allows clients that have existing strategic relationships with Microsoft to simplify their procurement process, gain potential cost savings through Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment, and simplify management, Otto said.

“Microsoft partners can also appeal to their existing clients with this simple expansion of their commercial relationship,” he said.

From a product perspective, IBM Targetprocess on Microsoft Azure allows business and technology planners at all levels to manage work, resources, investments, programs and portfolios while ensuring continuous alignment to enterprise strategy, in a unified Azure cloud environment, Otto said.

“Targetprocess seamlessly integrates with Azure DevOps and clients may experience improved connectivity for organizations leveraging Azure infrastructure,” he said. “The solution supports customers adopting Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) and other portfolio management frameworks, giving partners a way to build more executive relationships and influence beyond just IT. As IBM’s first Apptio offering on Azure, it marks the beginning of a strategic partnership, extending choice to customers and leveraging their investment.”

Expanded Availability of IBM’s Software Portfolio

IBM is also expanding the global availability of its software portfolio to 14 additional countries on the Azure Marketplace. IBM software will be available to clients in Australia, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

IBM offerings on the Azure Marketplace allow customers to purchase software how they want to, while drawing down on their Consumption Commitment investments. This facilitates access to IBM technologies including Aspera on Cloud SaaS, Netezza SaaS, SingleStoreDB SaaS, Streamsets and webMethods Integration Suite. Additionally, watsonx.ai, watsonx.data and watsonx.governance are available as a customer managed service on the Azure Marketplace.

Targetprocess is only the beginning of IBM’s partnership with Microsoft to deliver Apptio solutions to the Azure Marketplace, Otto said.

“IBM and Microsoft strategically identified Targetprocess as an initial offering that will strongly align with our joint customers’ needs,” he said. “We look forward to exploring how we can bring more Apptio portfolio solutions to the marketplace. This opens new revenue streams in consulting, customization and support. Our partners serve as essential advisors in aligning development efforts with strategic business objectives using IBM Targetprocess.”

"Today's announcement illustrates how IBM and Microsoft are empowering customers to efficiently use IT resources and adapt to evolving tech needs, especially with the rise of cloud-based AI innovation," said Dinis Couto, general manager of GSI commercial partners at Microsoft. "Our collaboration will enhance decision-making, increase productivity and enhance IT management for organizations of all sizes."