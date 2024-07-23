Kyndryl Expands Cloud-Focused Partnership with SAP

Kyndryl, one of the world's largest IT infrastructure providers, announced that it was selecting the RISE with SAP solution as part of a cloud-focused strategic alliance between the two companies.

The alliance, based on the notion that Kyndryl has been using SAP's systems since its inception, will allow Kyndryl to expand its capabilities as a RISE with SAP partner and continue supporting customers' cloud transformation needs.

Kyndryl's Michael Bradshaw

“Kyndryl is committed to meeting customers where they are on their digital transformation journey. By expanding our modernization services through the RISE with SAP solution, leveraging our deep consulting expertise as a managed services provider and applying our own experience as a RISE with SAP user, Kyndryl is well positioned to help customers simplify their cloud transformations,” said Michael Bradshaw, Kyndryl’s practice leader for global applications, data and AI.

SAP's Peter Pluim

“Combining Kyndryl’s consulting services with their deep application expertise positions the company as a trusted partner in supporting the delivery of SAP Cloud ERP to our RISE with SAP customers.” said Peter Pluim, president of SAP Enterprise Cloud Services and SAP Sovereign Cloud Services.

The expanded services include new tools for migration and transformation, data insights, application development and integrations.

Related:Kyndryl Debuts Security Edge Services with Cisco

The company announced earlier this year that it was debuting Security Edge Services in partnership with Cisco.

Kyndryl spun off from IBM in 2021.