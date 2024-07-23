Kyndryl Expands Cloud-Focused Partnership with SAP

Kyndryl has expanded its alliance with SAP to provide new tools as a RISE partner to cloud management services.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

July 23, 2024

Kyndryl deepened its SAP partnership to perform more cloud-focused services.
Kyndryl, one of the world's largest IT infrastructure providers, announced that it was selecting the RISE with SAP solution as part of a cloud-focused strategic alliance between the two companies.

The alliance, based on the notion that Kyndryl has been using SAP's systems since its inception, will allow Kyndryl to expand its capabilities as a RISE with SAP partner and continue supporting customers' cloud transformation needs.

“Kyndryl is committed to meeting customers where they are on their digital transformation journey. By expanding our modernization services through the RISE with SAP solution, leveraging our deep consulting expertise as a managed services provider and applying our own experience as a RISE with SAP user, Kyndryl is well positioned to help customers simplify their cloud transformations,” said Michael Bradshaw, Kyndryl’s practice leader for global applications, data and AI. 

“Combining Kyndryl’s consulting services with their deep application expertise positions the company as a trusted partner in supporting the delivery of SAP Cloud ERP to our RISE with SAP customers.” said Peter Pluim, president of SAP Enterprise Cloud Services and SAP Sovereign Cloud Services. 

The expanded services include new tools for migration and transformation, data insights, application development and integrations.

The company announced earlier this year that it was debuting Security Edge Services in partnership with Cisco.

Kyndryl spun off from IBM in 2021.

About the Author(s)

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

