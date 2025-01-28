As industry outcry over Broadcom’s VMware policies and pricing continues more than a year after the $61 billion acquisition closed, another analyst is chiming in on the chaos around unhappy VMware users.

Following recent reports from Gartner that moving off VMware could cost up to $3,000 per virtual machine, Forrester Research is having its say.

One of the best VMware alternatives, writes Naveen Chhabra in a Jan. 27 blog, could come from third-party support services — think Rimini Street, Origina and Spinnaker, among others. The impetus for the observation stems from the myriad and far-reaching reforms Broadcom has made to VMware’s business model since November 2023, as Chhabra, principal analyst at Forrester, noted.

“Tech buyers are now scrambling for VMware support options, as they are unhappy with these forced changes,” he said, calling the Broadcom-VMware situation “an evolving one.”

A primary option for VMware users presents itself from third-party support services providers, Chhabra said. A number of these companies, including those mentioned above, launched their VMware support portfolios in the wake of Broadcom’s VMware purchase.

“This is very similar to the support that these companies provide for major applications such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to reduce reliance on [independent software vendor] support,” Chhabra said

That matters because such third-party firms “can offer a breather for businesses looking to optimize vendor exposure, spending, and extending the value of their investments,” he added.

These companies historically have helped clients keep costs down while keeping legacy systems running, as Chhabra pointed out. And, indeed, he said, operating VMware environments through third-party support services can deliver several benefits — but they also come with disadvantages.

Benefits of Third-Party Support for VMware Users

For VMware users who need to retain their legacy systems, relying on external partners such as those in the indirect channel can impart the following boons, per Chhabra:

Cost efficiency. “You can buy the support services you need for products you use without paying for products that you don’t use,” Chhabra wrote. “These providers often deliver similar expertise as ISVs at a fraction of the price." Low pressure. “If you’re struggling to keep up with versions that amount to costly upgrades, third-party support specializes in keeping systems functional, helping operate your legacy systems after you end your ISV contracts,” Chhabra said. Resource efficiency. Outsourcing day-to-day tasks lets IT teams address higher-priority needs, Chhabra noted, reflecting the positioning of many a channel partner’s sales pitch. Customization. Third-party providers “tailor their support to fit your specific needs,” Chhabra said, again echoing much of the appeal of working with managed service providers, value-added resellers and the like.

All in all, turning to such providers for help with Broadcom-VMware environments represents a “good approach,” Chhabra said.

But, he cautioned, “stay vigilant.”

Drawbacks to Contracting with Third-Party Support for VMware Users

As Chhabra made sure to state, “no solution is perfect or best for all scenarios.”

And his advice should come as cautionary guidance for channel partners pursuing unhappy VMware users.

When it comes to third-party support vendors’ ability to operate post-Broadcom VMware environments, there are some potential pitfalls to keep in mind.

First, these companies cannot provide VMware software updates, Chhabra said.

“If staying current with VMware updates is crucial for your organization, ISV support might still be the better option,” Chhabra said. “Unlike ISVs, third-party vendors can’t provide official VMware patches or upgrades.”

They also cannot resolve compatibility risks, he said.

Another problem lies in gaps in third parties’ VMware product coverage. In all likelihood, they support just the most widely used platforms, Chhabra said.

“It may sound appealing to ask VMware for support for the rest of the products, but remember that VMware sells products in just two packages,” he said.

Next, VMware users can expect challenges if they try to switch back to VMware support directly or through an ISV.

“You could face several issues,” Chhabra said to VMware users, offering reinstatement fees and issues with upgrades as two examples.

There’s also variable quality in support to consider.

“Not all third-party providers deliver the same level of service — choose wisely,” Chhabra advised.

Finally, switching VMware support to a third-party services company could invite legal complications.

“Be aware of potential compliance or intellectual property concerns,” Chhabra said, adding that third-party support services providers have faced lawsuits from ISVs.

Oracle, for instance, has gone after Rimini Street and, last September, was awarded more than $58 million in attorneys’ fees and other costs by a federal court in Nevada.

“Situations like these might compromise [third-party] providers’ ability to support you,” Chhabra said in his missive for VMware users that also imparts roundabout insight for channel partners targeting the fallout around Broadcom’s VMware policies.