Gartner released its latest Magic Quadrant report on June 28, but it remained a leading story for Channel Futures in July. The report details the rankings of successful CPaaS providers. The company listed a number of familiar names as leaders, including Twilio, Infoblip and Sinch.

The companies offered a multitude of services, from OTT messaging to advanced email messaging and APIs.

Take a look at the Gartner report in our slideshow.