2025 got off to a fast start with impactful hires, updates to channel programs and political decisions that could impact channel partners' businesses.

We saw leadership changes at Broadcom and Kaseya as longtime executives stepped down.

AT&T decided to expedite a series of updates to its legacy infrastructure in light of decisions from the Trump Administration. Telecom advisors, take note.

We profiled a cloud security company that most expect will have an initial public offering (IPO) sometime this year. Wiz's channel leader says it's validation that the company is a "market leader in the future."

IBM continued its pursuit of cloud insight − notably Oracle Cloud expertise − with another acquisition.

And speaking of cloud, two prominent companies that play in that space started the year with layoffs.

But what was No. 1? See our countdown of January's top channel stories in the countdown above. You rank our top stories by reading Channel Futures articles and subscribing to our newsletters.