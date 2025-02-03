January's Top 10 Channel Stories: Layoffs, Changes at Kaseya, BroadcomJanuary's Top 10 Channel Stories: Layoffs, Changes at Kaseya, Broadcom

Leadership changes at Broadcom and Kaseya, channel industry layoffs and AT&T infrastructure updates are among the top stories in our January countdown. But what was No. 1?

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

February 4, 2025

10 Slides
Channel Futures' top 10 stories from January 2025

2025 got off to a fast start with impactful hires, updates to channel programs and political decisions that could impact channel partners' businesses.

We saw leadership changes at Broadcom and Kaseya as longtime executives stepped down.

AT&T decided to expedite a series of updates to its legacy infrastructure in light of decisions from the Trump Administration. Telecom advisors, take note.

We profiled a cloud security company that most expect will have an initial public offering (IPO) sometime this year. Wiz's channel leader says it's validation that the company is a "market leader in the future."

IBM continued its pursuit of cloud insight − notably Oracle Cloud expertise − with another acquisition.

And speaking of cloud, two prominent companies that play in that space started the year with layoffs.

But what was No. 1? See our countdown of January's top channel stories in the countdown above. You rank our top stories by reading Channel Futures articles and subscribing to our newsletters.

Read more about:

AgentsMSPsVARs/SIs

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

