Channel partners are watching with intrigue as suppliers change their go-to-market strategies.

Indirect sales appears to be winning more influence of B2B technology companies, evidenced by companies like Clarion Technologies formalizing a partner program for the first time. The types of indirect partners they're targeting include managed service providers (MSPs), technology advisors (TAs), value-added resellers (VARs) and system integrators (SIs).

Other vendors in the IT channel have been working with channel partners for many years and are now making strategic enhancements to their programs. Drawing attention from technology advisors last month was contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider NICE, which announced a new discounting policy. And an IT management software provider rolled out a set of new services to its MSP partners.

Channel Futures also observed the convergence of channel programs, driven in part by mergers and acquisitions. For example, HP is putting Poly (which it acquired in 2022) and other parts of its portfolio underneath its flagship Amplify program. On a related note, HP's long-lost sibling, HPE, has decided to roll up the Aruba channel business under its sales team.

In the slideshow above, read 12 stories about vendors in the telecom and IT channel who updated their partner programs in September.

